Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Three New Restaurants In Kansas City, Missouri With New Franchisee Hope And Destiny, Inc.

New Multi-Unit Franchisee Villette Musalia Accelerates Growth for Leading Coffee and Bakery Brand throughout Kansas City

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) Dunkin’ Donuts, America’s all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods, announced today the signing of a multi-unit store development agreement with new franchise group Hope and Destiny, Inc. to open three Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants throughout Kansas City, Missouri. Development plans for the restaurants are currently underway, which are slated to open over the next several years throughout the Warrensburg and Sedalia areas. The first of the three restaurants is scheduled to open in 2019, with future development plans throughout the state thereafter.

Hope and Destiny, Inc. is led by Villette Musalia, a Kenyan native, with 16 years in the financial, title insurance and foodservice industries. Graduating with a master’s degree in Business Administration from India’s Delhi University, Musalia made her way to the United States in 2001 where she finally settled down in New Jersey. In 2004, Villette opened her own company, Title Experts, which specializes in title and trust insurance. Under this new store development agreement, fellow franchisees Habiba Benatti and Osama Alnagar, each with 15 years of experience in the Dunkin’ Donuts system, will be relocating to Kansas City to launch and lead restaurant operations and excellence as they develop and grow these new locations, alongside Musalia.

“My partners and I are thrilled about the opportunity to move to Missouri to further develop this emerging Dunkin’ Donuts market by providing the residents of Kansas City with the brand’s signature selection of coffee, breakfast sandwiches and baked goods,” said Villette Musalia, Dunkin’ Donuts franchisee. “We look forward to immersing ourselves in the community and making an impact in both our guests’ lives and their palates.”

There are currently 36 Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants located throughout Missouri, and the brand is continuing to recruit franchisees in cities including Joplin and Ottumwa. To help fuel additional growth in the market, special development incentives are available.

“We are pleased to continue our expansion plans in Missouri with new franchisees, Hope and Destiny, Inc., working towards our long-term goal of developing more than 18,000 Dunkin’ Donuts locations in the U.S., and know that these new restaurants will keep the Kansas City community running on Dunkin’,” said Grant Benson, CFE, Senior Vice President of franchising and development, Dunkin’ Brands. “Our hard-working and dedicated franchisees bring our brand, products and promotions to life each and every day and have been essential to our growth for the past 65 plus years, which has solidified our position as a leading brand in the quick service restaurant industry.”

In an effort to keep the brand fresh and competitive, Dunkin’ Donuts offers flexible concepts for any real estate format including free-standing restaurants, end caps, in-line sites, gas and convenience, travel plazas, and universities, as well as other retail environments. Additionally, multi-brand restaurants that combine Dunkin’ Donuts with Baskin-Robbins under one roof offer even more opportunity to drive traffic during various day parts — from early morning breakfast and coffee all the way to after-dinner ice cream treats.

Dunkin’ Donuts menu offerings include high-quality, freshly-brewed Hot and Iced Coffees, Cold Brew and Rainforest Alliance Certified Dark Roast, along with a Rainforest Alliance Certified espresso lineup that includes Americano, Cappuccino, Espresso, and Hot and Iced Lattes and Macchiato. Dunkin’ Donuts also serves a full menu of Premium Hot Teas, frozen beverages, delicious donuts, bakery goods and sandwiches that pair perfectly with the brand’s beverages.

About Dunkin’ Donuts

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ Donuts is America’s favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin’ Donuts is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin’ Donuts has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 12 years running. The company has more than 12,500 restaurants in 46 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin’ Donuts is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

