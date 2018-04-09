Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Five New Restaurants Throughout North Carolina With New And Existing Franchisees

Leading Coffee and Bakery Brand Continues Expansion in North Carolina

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) Dunkin’ Donuts, America’s all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods, announced today the signing of two multi-unit store development agreements to establish five Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in the Greensboro, Wilmington and Greenville communities of North Carolina with two franchise groups which include both existing and new franchisees.

Jody Edwards, a former professional tennis player, has been a Dunkin’ Donuts franchisee since 2010 and currently owns five Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in the coastal Carolina region. Under this new agreement, she will be she will be opening two new locations in the Wilmington and Greenville regions, with the first restaurant planned to open in 2018.

Additionally, existing franchisee Paresh Patel has been franchising with Dunkin’ Donuts since 2006, and currently owns 15 locations throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Raleigh-Durham. Joined by his old friend and new franchisee, Alex McCourt, the two are looking forward to developing three new restaurants in the greater Greensboro area. The first restaurant under this agreement is planned in 2019.

“We are excited to continue evolving the Dunkin’ Donuts brand in the Greensboro area, and are looking forward to expanding and meeting the needs of our customers,” said Paresh Patel, Dunkin’ franchisee. “We believe in this brand immensely and are excited to show our guests the premium products and quality service we have to offer.”

With more than 300 Dunkin’ Donuts locations in North Carolina, the company is continuing to recruit franchisees in the Greensboro, Wilmington, Greenville and Raleigh-Durham areas. To help fuel additional growth in the market, special development incentives are available.*

“Dunkin’ Donuts’ growth would not be possible without the continued support of our franchisees, who continue to demonstrate their high confidence in our brand and world-class support team,” said Grant Benson, CFE, Senior Vice President of franchising and development, Dunkin’ Brands. “Our hard-working and dedicated franchisees bring the Dunkin’ Donuts brand, products and promotions to life each and every day, and have been essential to our growth over the years.”

In an effort to keep the brand fresh and competitive, Dunkin’ Donuts offers flexible concepts for any real estate format including free-standing restaurants, end caps, in-line sites, gas and convenience, travel plazas, and universities, as well as other retail environments. Additionally, multi-brand restaurants that combine Dunkin’ Donuts with Baskin-Robbins under one roof offer even more opportunity to drive traffic during various day parts — from early morning breakfast and coffee all the way to after-dinner ice cream treats.

Dunkin’ Donuts menu offerings include high-quality, freshly-brewed Hot and Iced Coffees, Cold Brew and Rainforest Alliance Certified Dark Roast, along with a Rainforest Alliance Certified espresso lineup that includes Americano, Cappuccino, Espresso, and Hot and Iced Lattes and Macchiato. Dunkin’ Donuts also serves a full menu of Premium Hot Teas, frozen beverages, delicious donuts, bakery goods and sandwiches that pair perfectly with the brand’s beverages. Baskin-Robbins offers guests a delicious range of creative ice cream flavors, custom ice cream cakes, ice cream sundaes, frozen beverages and take-home frozen treats.

