Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Nine New Restaurants In Sacramento With New And Existing Franchisees

Leading Coffee and Bakery Brand Seeks Franchisee Candidates Throughout the Bay Area

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) Dunkin’ Donuts, America’s all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods, today announced new multi-unit store development agreements with franchisees Shiva Developments and NorCal Grub, LLC to develop nine new Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in the Sacramento, California market. Existing franchisee Shiva Developments will open four Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in the market and new franchisee group NorCal Grub will develop five Dunkin’ Donuts in the region. The first restaurant under each of these agreements is planned to open in 2019. Nick Bhatt, who has been with Dunkin’ Donuts for over ten years and originally started out working as a cashier while in high school, leads Shiva Developments, which is a longtime franchisee group. After college, Nick developed new locations with his family in Central Illinois and the North Bay Area. The franchisee group includes Disha Trivedi, Nandip Patel and Yogesh Trivedi, who will run the operations for the new restaurants.

“We are excited to further develop the Dunkin’ Donuts brand in the Sacramento area. The team we’ve formed has a proven track record in multi-unit restaurant development and we’re looking forward to our first opening in 2019,” said Nick Bhatt, Dunkin’ Donuts franchisee. “As we expand over the next several years, we hope to attract new customers, as well as longtime fans of the brand, and show them the premium products and quality service we have to offer.”

New franchisee group NorCal Grub, LLC is led by mother and son team Ellen Hui and Ryan Hui. They are local to the Bay area and have previous quick service restaurant management experience. Ellen will manage the development and financial aspects of the new restaurants, while Ryan will lead day-to-day operations and hiring for the team.

“As the newest members of the Dunkin’ Donuts family, we look forward to growing in the Sacramento region with such a strong brand,” said Ellen Hui, Dunkin’ Donuts franchisee. “Having lived in the Bay area for several years, we are confident that residents will enjoy the great selection of delicious Dunkin’ Donuts products available any time of day.”

With over 50 locations in California, the brand is continuing to recruit franchisees in the Sacramento area. To help fuel additional growth in the market, special development incentives are available.

“Dunkin’ Donuts’ growth would not be possible without the support of our new and existing franchisees, who demonstrate their high confidence in our brand and world-class support team,” said Grant Benson, CFE, Senior Vice President of franchising and development, Dunkin’ Brands. “Our hard-working and dedicated franchisees bring the Dunkin’ Donuts brand, products and promotions to life each and every day, and have been essential to our growth over the years.”

In an effort to keep the brand fresh and competitive, Dunkin’ Donuts offers flexible concepts for any real estate format including free-standing restaurants, end caps, in-line sites, gas and convenience, travel plazas, and universities, as well as other retail environments.

Dunkin’ Donuts menu offerings include high-quality, freshly-brewed Hot and Iced Coffees, Cold Brew and Rainforest Alliance Certified Dark Roast, along with a Rainforest Alliance Certified espresso lineup that includes Americano, Cappuccino, Espresso, and Hot and Iced Lattes and Macchiato. Dunkin’ Donuts also serves a full menu of Premium Hot Teas, frozen beverages, delicious donuts, bakery goods and sandwiches that pair perfectly with the brand’s beverages.

