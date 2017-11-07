Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Four New Restaurants In Expansion Plan For Raleigh, North Carolina With Existing Franchisee Awale Networks, Inc.

First restaurant under new store development agreement planned to open in 2018

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) Dunkin’ Donuts, America’s all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods, announced today the signing of a multi-unit store development agreement to establish four Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in the Raleigh and Holly Springs areas of the Raleigh-Durham market with longtime franchisee Awale Networks, Inc. The first restaurant under this agreement is planned to open in 2018.

Awale Networks, Inc. has been franchising with Dunkin’ Donuts since 1986, and currently owns 12 locations in Atlanta and Raleigh-Durham. Awale Networks, Inc is led by Ahmad “Andy” Awale, who originally joined the Dunkin’ Donuts system over 30 years ago. Awale Networks has an experienced operational team with a track record of proven success.

“We are excited to continue developing the Dunkin’ Donuts brand in the Raleigh area. The team we’ve formed has a proven track record in multi-unit restaurant development and we’re looking forward to our next phase of openings beginning next year,” said Andy Awale, Dunkin’ Donuts franchisee. “As we expand over the next several years, we hope to attract new customers, as well as longtime fans of the brand, and show them the premium products and quality service we have to offer.”

With more than 90 Dunkin’ Donuts locations in the Greater Raleigh-Durham area, and over 300 in North Carolina, the brand is continuing to recruit franchisees in the Greensboro and High Point areas. To help fuel additional growth in the market, special development incentives are available.

“Dunkin’ Donuts’ growth would not be possible without the continued support of our existing franchisees, who continue to demonstrate their high confidence in our brand and world-class support team,” said Grant Benson, CFE, Senior Vice President of franchising and development, Dunkin’ Brands. “Our hard-working and dedicated franchisees bring the Dunkin’ Donuts brand, products and promotions to life each and every day, and have been essential to our growth over the years.”

In an effort to keep the brand fresh and competitive, Dunkin’ Donuts offers flexible concepts for any real estate format including free-standing restaurants, end caps, in-line sites, gas and convenience, travel plazas, and universities, as well as other retail environments. Additionally, multi-brand restaurants that combine Dunkin’ Donuts with Baskin-Robbins under one roof offer even more opportunity to drive traffic during various day parts — from early morning breakfast and coffee all the way to after-dinner ice cream treats.

Dunkin’ Donuts menu offerings include high-quality, freshly-brewed Hot and Iced Coffees, Cold Brew and Rainforest Alliance Certified™ Dark Roast, along with a Rainforest Alliance Certified™ espresso lineup that includes Americano, Cappuccino, Espresso, and Hot and Iced Lattes and Macchiato. Dunkin’ Donuts also serves a full menu of Premium Hot Teas, frozen beverages, delicious donuts, bakery goods and sandwiches that pair perfectly with the brand’s beverages. Baskin-Robbins offers guests a delicious range of creative ice cream flavors, custom ice cream cakes, ice cream sundaes, frozen beverages and take-home frozen treats.

To learn more about Dunkin’ Donuts, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com. Like us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/DunkinDonuts) and follow us on Twitter (www.twitter.com/DunkinDonuts).

About Dunkin’ Donuts

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ Donuts is America’s favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin’ Donuts is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin’ Donuts has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 11 years running. The company has more than 12,400 restaurants in 46 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin’ Donuts is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

Contact:

Julia Block

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

jblock@fish-consulting.com