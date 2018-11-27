Dunkin’ Brings Holiday Spice and Everything Nice to its Seasonal Celebration

Dunkin’ spices up the holidays with new menu items including Cinnamon Sticky Bun Coffees, Holiday Spice Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, HERSHEY’S® KISSES® Donut and Cinnamon Cream Cheese Spread

Joyful new cup design revealed for the holidays

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) ‘Tis the season at Dunkin’ once again, as the brand has unwrapped its 2018 holiday menu and cup design to bring joy and delight to on-the-go guests through all the wonderful moments of the most wonderful time of the year.

Each year as the holidays approach, Americans turn to Dunkin’ for festive coffees, donuts and more to stay energized for shopping for the perfect gift, wrapping presents, wrapping up the year at work and celebrating the season with friends and family. This year Dunkin’ is spicing things up with its holiday menu, bringing guests delicious new choices for refueling and refilling joy all throughout the busy weeks ahead. Available beginning today for limited time at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide, Dunkin’s ho-ho-host of holiday delights include:

New Cinnamon Sticky Bun Coffee and Lattes inspire holiday cheer with the indulgent flavors of a warm sticky bun, including cinnamon with a hint of frosting. Dunkin’ is also serving White Chocolate Coffees and Lattes , combining creamy white chocolate and subtle vanilla flavors. Dunkin’ recently launched an entirely new handcrafted espresso experience in its restaurants, with new state-of-the-art espresso equipment for optimal espresso bean extraction and a new recipe for a stronger and more robust flavor profile.

inspire holiday cheer with the indulgent flavors of a warm sticky bun, including cinnamon with a hint of frosting. Dunkin’ is also serving , combining creamy white chocolate and subtle vanilla flavors. Dunkin’ recently launched an entirely new handcrafted espresso experience in its restaurants, with new state-of-the-art espresso equipment for optimal espresso bean extraction and a new recipe for a stronger and more robust flavor profile. New Cinnamon Cream Cheese Spread embodies the feelings of the season with its warm cinnamon flavor, and is now available in Dunkin’s selection of creamy and delicious cream cheese spreads for guests to enjoy on their favorite bagel variety.

embodies the feelings of the season with its warm cinnamon flavor, and is now available in Dunkin’s selection of creamy and delicious cream cheese spreads for guests to enjoy on their favorite bagel variety. New Holiday Spice Bacon Breakfast Sandwich is perhaps the most festive feast for on-the-go breakfast lovers, featuring a double portion of sweet holiday spice bacon with classic seasonal flavors like brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg.

is perhaps the most festive feast for on-the-go breakfast lovers, featuring a double portion of sweet holiday spice bacon with classic seasonal flavors like brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. New HERSHEY’S® KISSES® Donut brings for the first time Mini HERSHEY’S® KISSES® chocolate candies to a delicious vanilla frosted donut. Donut lovers can also put their claws on a Claus-inspired treat, with the Dear Santa Donut that features red frosting and chocolate icing topped with a powdered MUNCHKINS® donut hole treat to resemble Santa’s belt and buttons.

Dunkin’ once again celebrates its tradition of introducing special holiday cups with a festive design and the simple word “JOY” to reflect the happiness and spirit of this time of year. This year’s design not only brings the word “JOY” to each cup, it also creates the word when three cups are placed side by side, serving as a literal expression of spreading joy. Also, for the first time, the holiday cup will feature the logo of the Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins with the mission to provide the simple joys of childhood to kids who need it most. Learn more at news.dunkindonuts.com/blog/the-inspiration-behind-our-dunkin-holiday-cups.

According to Karen Raskopf, Dunkin’ Brands’ Chief Communications Officer and Co-Chair of the Joy in Childhood Foundation, “Thanks to the generosity of our guests and franchise owners, the Joy in Childhood Foundation has helped kids battling hunger or illness by granting more than $16 million to hundreds of national and local charities across the country over the past 12 years. As we celebrate the season and the spirit of joy, family, hope and giving, we were inspired to incorporate the Foundation in the holiday cups we will serve our guests.”

The Foundation today also announced that more than more than $2.15 million was raised recently through guests’ generosity and support during nationwide in-store fundraising programs this summer at Baskin-Robbins restaurants, and in October at Dunkin’ restaurants. Beginning on Giving Tuesday, November 27, Dunkin’ will make it easy for guests to support the Joy in Childhood Foundation by introducing a new “Donate Now” feature to its website, enabling anyone who purchases Dunkin’ gift cards to make an additional donation to the Foundation.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

