Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins Continue Growth in Colorado with Nearly 20 New Locations Planned Across the Two Brands

Dunkin’ Plans to Open 1,000 Net New Restaurants by 2020, Primarily Outside the Northeast, Continuing Growth as an On-The Go, Beverage-Led Brand

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) Dunkin’, America’s all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods, continues to focus on growth and development efforts outside of the Northeast, announcing today the signing of six multi-unit store development agreements in Colorado. Over the next few years, fifteen Dunkin’ restaurants will be developed throughout the state, along with three multi-brand Dunkin’ / Baskin-Robbins locations and one standalone Baskin-Robbins location.

These signings are part of Dunkin’s commitment to offer consumers increased accessibility to the brand with plans to add 1,000 net new restaurants in the U.S. by the end of 2020, with 90 percent of these openings outside of the Northeast. Currently, there are 40 Dunkin’ and 24 Baskin-Robbins restaurants located throughout Colorado.

The six franchise groups mentioned above and their development plans include:

Longtime existing franchisee group Sizzling Donuts will develop seven Dunkin’ locations around Denver, with the first location slated to open in 2019.

New franchisee group Avalanche Coffee, LLC signed a four-unit agreement to bring three Dunkin’ and one Dunkin’ / Baskin-Robbins multi-brand location to Evergreen and areas further west towards the Rocky Mountains.

Colorado Coffee Company, LLC, led by existing franchisee Josh Blanchard, has signed a four-unit agreement to open Dunkin’ locations throughout the Denver area.

First Cup, LLC franchisee group, signed a two-unit agreement to bring one Dunkin’ and one Dunkin’ / Baskin-Robbins multi-brand location to the city of Montrose and Grand Junction.

Existing franchisee Douglas Redman will develop one Dunkin’ / Baskin-Robbins multi-brand location in Denver.

Existing Baskin-Robbins franchisee Andrea Jensen-Bunce of Colorado Cones, Inc. will open one additional Baskin-Robbins shop in Denver, projected to open in 2019.

“We are pleased to continue our expansion in Colorado with new and existing franchisees as we work towards our long-term goal of having more than 18,000 Dunkin’ locations throughout the U.S,” said Grant Benson, CFE, senior vice president of franchising and development, Dunkin’ Brands. “Our hard-working and dedicated franchisees bring the Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins brands, products, and promotions to life each and every day and have been essential to our growth over the years, which has solidified our position as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry.”

As Dunkin’ continues its growth as an on-the-go beverage led brand, the company is continuing to recruit franchisees in the surrounding areas of Glenwood Springs, Rifle and Grand Junction, Colorado. Special development incentives may be available.*

In an effort to keep the brand fresh and competitive, Dunkin’ offers flexible concepts for any real estate format including free-standing restaurants, end caps, in-line sites, gas and convenience, travel plazas, and universities, as well as other retail environments. In January 2018, the company opened the first iteration of its NextGen restaurant, designed to cater to the on-the-go customer, delivering “great coffee, fast” and leveraging innovative in-store technology and design elements to stay modern and relevant with guests. The new store design emphasizes unparalleled speed and convenience. Fifty of these concept stores will be developed across the U.S. this year, with plans to unveil a scalable model for all franchisees by early 2019.

Additionally, multi-brand restaurants that combine Dunkin’ with Baskin-Robbins under one roof offer even more opportunity to drive traffic during various day parts – from early morning breakfast and coffee all the way to after-dinner ice cream treats.

Dunkin’ menu offerings include high-quality, freshly-brewed Hot and Iced Coffees, Cold Brew and Rainforest Alliance Certified- Dark Roast, along with a Rainforest Alliance Certified – espresso lineup that includes Americano, Cappuccino, Espresso, and Hot and Iced Lattes and Macchiato. Dunkin’ also serves a full menu of Premium Hot Teas, Coolatta® frozen beverages, delicious donuts, bakery goods and sandwiches that pair perfectly with the brand’s beverages. Baskin-Robbins offers guests a delicious range of creative ice cream flavors, custom ice cream cakes, ice cream sundaes, frozen beverages and take-home frozen treats.

To learn more about Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or www.BaskinRobbins.com. Like us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/DunkinDonuts or www.facebook.com/BaskinRobbins) and follow us on Twitter (www.twitter.com/DunkinDonuts or www.twitter.com/BaskinRobbins).

About Dunkin’

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ is America’s favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin’ is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin’ has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 12 years running. The company has more than 12,600 restaurants in 46 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin’ is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

About Baskin-Robbins

Named a top ice cream and frozen dessert franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur magazine’s 38th annual Franchise 500(r) ranking in 2017, Baskin-Robbins is the world’s largest chain of ice cream specialty shops. Baskin-Robbins creates and markets innovative, premium hard scoop ice cream, a full range of beverages, and a delicious lineup of desserts including custom ice cream cakes, the Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat and take-home ice cream quarts and pints, providing quality and value to consumers at more than 8,000 retail shops in 55 countries worldwide. Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945 by two ice cream enthusiasts whose passion led to the creation of more than 1,300 ice cream flavors and a wide variety of delicious treats. Headquartered in Canton, Mass., Baskin-Robbins is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com.

