Dunk Out, America: Take A Break On National Donut Day With A Free Donut From Dunkin’

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) From forgoing PTO to trying to do everything ASAP, Americans could use a little more time in their day to recharge and refresh. So for National Donut Day 2019, Dunkin’ is declaring that a day for donuts is a day for America by rallying everyone to “Dunk Out” with a donut and enjoy a little more “me time” during their day. To help people take a pause with the perfect treat for the holiday, on National Donut Day, Friday, June 7, Dunkin’ is offering guests a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage.

Dunkin’s special offer to ring in the holiday is good all day on National Donut Day at participating locations while supplies last. Guests can enjoy classic donut favorites including Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate, Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles and more. Through the brand’s social channels, Dunkin’ will help fans enjoy some time in celebration and appreciation of donuts with special content, including an invitation on Facebook where fans can RSVP to make a commitment to #DunkOut and enjoy some down time on National Donut Day.

According to Dunkin’ U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Tony Weisman, “Donuts are part of the American story and hold a special place in our popular culture, so we believe a day for donuts is a day for America. This National Donut Day, we encourage Americans to take a moment to ‘Dunk Out,’ recharge and enjoy their favorite donut variety at Dunkin’.”

As America readies for its day for donuts and a chance to “Dunk Out,” Dunkin’ partnered with Toluna, a leading provider of on demand consumer insights, to conduct a survey of more than 1,000 Americans for a sweet look at the country’s current preferences for and perceptions of enjoying this favorite treat.

From what part of the day would people most like to Dunk Out, i.e. take a break, perhaps with a donut? Checking and answering emails tops the list, followed by watching the kids, personal finances and awkward small talk with colleagues.

With whom would you most want to share a donut? In a close donut decision, 34% selected their spouse or significant other, while 32% went for the munchkins by choosing children. Additionally, 11% actually said “it’s mine, all mine” and wouldn’t share a donut with anyone.

Donut whole? Is it ever okay to cut a donut in half, leaving part behind? In this cutting debate, exactly two-thirds (66%) of respondents said yes, sharing is caring.

They all can have toppings: Donuts (22%), pizza (19%) and ice cream (15%) topped the list as the favorite foods for Americans to post or see on Instagram.

No matter how you spell it, it’s still delicious. Fifty-seven percent (57%) say it’s spelled “donut,” and 43% say it’s “doughnut.”

National Donut Day was originally established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I. The holiday is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June. Dunkin’ has been serving guests signature donuts for nearly 70 years. Dunkin’ is the #1 retailer of donuts in America, and sells more than 3.1 billion donuts and MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats annually worldwide.

