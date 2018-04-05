Due to Demand, Long John Silver’s Brings Back $5 Reel Deal

America’s favorite seafood restaurant announces the return of a classic value meal with new options

Louisville, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Long John Silver’s, the country’s largest quick-service seafood brand, is bringing back one of its most competitive deals of the season, this time with enticing new offerings. The $5 Reel Deal promotion includes a choice of entrée, one side, a 20-ounce drink and the brand’s newest dessert, Cinnapups, all for just $5. This is a limited time promotion and is only available through May 27.

“We are excited to bring back this great value offer, filled with some of our seafood favorites.” says Stephanie Mattingly, Vice President of Marketing. “And we are changing things up with our new Reel Deal lineup by adding a new signature dessert – Cinnapups .”

The brand recently debuted Cinnapups , a sweet take on LJS’ iconic hushpuppies. This sweet, fried dough is rolled in a cinnamon sugar coating for a popable, bite sized treat guests are sure to love. Sold in packs of 3 or 10.

The Reel Deal options include:

One piece of Alaskan Whitefish, one side item, two hushpuppies, two Cinnapups , 20 oz. drink

, 20 oz. drink One Alaskan Whitefish Sandwich, one side item, two Cinnapups , 20 oz. drink

, 20 oz. drink One Baja Fish Taco, one side item, two Cinnapups , 20 oz. drink



About Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s is a classic American brand founded in 1969, and stands today as the nation’s largest quick-service seafood chain with nearly 1,000 franchised and company-owned restaurants nationwide. Long John Silver’s is famous for its pure, wild-caught Alaskan whitefish, hand-dipped in its signature batter and lightly cooked to golden perfection. Learn more at www.ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

