Duck, the other poultry, makes simpler, less expensive dinner when you go for legs

It's funny, isn't it, how we get into cooking ruts? Poultry means chicken or turkey, and with the holidays behind us, perhaps neither holds much appeal.

I'm seeing duck legs at my markets, and they're reminding me that duck is another type of poultry, one that's too often neglected. While home cooks may not want to roast a whole bird - All that fat! How do you carve it? - duck legs and breasts can bring the good, rich flavor of duck to your table.

Duck legs are affordable, especially when compared with breasts, and much simpler to handle than a whole roasted duck. You'll find them in a couple of sizes - the big 12-ounce moulard legs, and the more petite Muscovy legs which may weigh 6 to 8 ounces - but remember, a lot of that weight will be bone. The meat from four large or six small legs will serve four to six people generously, and you may have enough left over for a stellar lunch the next day. Duck legs possess a je-ne-sais-quoi kind of chic, perhaps because we simply don't cook them very often, so they make for showstopper dinners for both family and guests.

Confit is the traditional and perhaps best-known method of using duck legs. Stewing the legs in their own fat, then packing the shredded meat under a layer of that same cooking fat makes an unctuous spread that smacks of luxury. Dabbed onto sliced baguettes, there's little more elegant than duck confit.

But braising is my preference for cooking duck legs, because this method is so easy and adaptable. Braises are always good the night they're made, but they're even better if you can refrigerate them for a day or two, so the flavors can mellow and even out. This makes braised duck a perfect dish for weekend entertaining or family dinners - cook on Friday, serve on Saturday or Sunday.

However you decide to serve your braised duck, you're going to want something to go with it to soak up the braising liquid. Pasta, polenta and gnocchi are all good choices; so are regular broad egg noodles. I like spaetzle because it's easy and fun to make. My stand-by recipe combines a cup of all-purpose flour, a ¼ cup whole milk, two eggs, ½ teaspoon of nutmeg, and salt and pepper to taste. Combine into a sticky dough, then push the dough through the holes of a spaetzle-maker or a large-holed colander into salted boiling water. Cook for 5 to 8 minutes, then drain. If you won't serve the spaetzle right away, tip them into a bowl and add a little butter to keep them from sticking together.

Now, about dealing with all that fat. Duck meat itself is relatively lean, but the skin carries a lot of fat. To prevent the finished dish from being greasy, we're trimming the excess fat from the legs before cooking, then pricking the skin before we brown the legs.

But don't discard those trimmings! Instead, chop them coarsely and place them in a large skillet over medium-low heat with about a half-cup of water. Let the trimmings cook slowly and by the time the water evaporates, the trimmings will have rendered enough fat to cook nicely on their own. Strain the rendered fat into a clean glass jar with a close-fitting lid - canning jars do nicely - and refrigerate almost indefinitely. Any fat you drain after browning the legs can also go into the jar.

Now you have a good, clean fat that will make plain ol' fried potatoes or sauteed chicken transcendent. The fully rendered trimmings, now transformed into cracklings, make a surprising garnish for salads and soups.

If you're super-thrifty, you'll also save the bones from the braises, stashing them in a zip-close bag destined for the freezer until you have enough to make a rich, heartening duck stock. You'll use this in ramen soups or any time you want to lend a flavorsome boost to an otherwise bland broth. The stock itself, strained, can also be frozen for up to three months.

That's a lot of value to get out of a few duck legs. And some mighty good eating to boot.

Robin Mather is a longtime food journalist and the author of "The Feast Nearby," a collection of essays and recipes from a year of eating locally on a budget.

Duck leg ragu

Prep: 30-40 minutes

Cook: 2 hours, 40 minutes

Makes: 4 to 6 servings

This hearty, rich ragu makes good use of duck legs and is so good on a cold night. If it's easier, braise the legs up to two days in advance, and refrigerate. When it's time to serve, warm the ragu while the pasta cooks. A little red wine vinegar right at the end brightens and deepens the ragu's flavors.

4 large (12-ounce) duck legs, or 6 smaller ones

Coarse salt and pepper, to taste

1 2/3 cup dry red wine, divided use

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

2 carrots, sliced

1 rib celery, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 stems fresh thyme

2 bay leaves

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup chicken stock

1 can (14.5 ounces) diced tomatoes, drained

¼ cup heavy cream

Red wine vinegar

1 pound sturdy pasta, such as bucatini or cavatappi

1 Trim excess fat from duck legs, and reserve for another use. Prick the skin on the legs all over with a fork, which will help the legs render their fat. Season the legs generously with salt and pepper.

2 Heat a large Dutch oven over medium heat. When the pan is hot, add the duck legs and cook on each side until browned, working in batches if necessary. Remove duck legs and set aside. Pour off rendered duck fat, and reserve for another use.

3 Deglaze the Dutch oven with about 2/3 cup of red wine, then add the olive oil. When the oil shimmers, add onion, carrot, celery and garlic; cook, stirring frequently, until onion is translucent, and carrot and celery are tender, about 15 minutes.

4 Return duck legs to Dutch oven. Add remaining red wine, thyme, bay leaves, cinnamon, chicken stock and tomatoes. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low, cover the Dutch oven and simmer until duck legs are extremely tender, about 2 hours.

5 At this point, the braise may be cooled and refrigerated for up to two days.

6 At serving time, bring a large pot of well-salted water to a boil for the pasta. While the water comes to a boil, skim as much fat as possible from the Dutch oven, then remove the duck legs from the braising liquid. Place the Dutch oven on medium heat and bring to a merry simmer. Stir in the heavy cream and red wine vinegar to taste; simmer while you strip the meat from the duck legs, 8 to 10 minutes. (Use your fingers to tear the duck meat into bite-size pieces.) Discard the skin and the bones, if you're not saving the bones for stock. Return duck meat to Dutch oven to warm while the pasta cooks, reducing heat if necessary, so sauce doesn't boil away.

7 Follow package instructions for cooking the pasta. When it's done, drain it and portion it among four plates or bowls. Divide the ragu among the four plates or bowls and serve immediately.

Nutrition information per serving (for 4 servings): 645 calories, 15 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 54 mg cholesterol, 98 g carbohydrates, 8 g sugar, 27 g protein, 344 mg sodium, 8 g fiber

Cider-braised duck legs with leeks, prunes and apple

Prep: 30-40 minutes

Cook: 2 hours, 40 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Duck has an affinity for both savory flavors and sweet ones. Here, we're pairing it with prunes and apples in a traditionally European flavor profile. Braising in cider and adding a bump of apple brandy reinforces the fruit flavors. Serve this stew over polenta, gnocchi or spaetzle to soak up the rich sauce.

4 large duck legs, about 12 ounces each, or 6 smaller ones

Salt and pepper to taste

1 2/3 cups apple cider, divided use

2 medium leeks, white and tender green parts chopped

2 carrots, chopped

1 rib celery, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 stems fresh thyme

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground cloves

1 cup chicken broth

1 cup pitted prunes

2 sweet-tart apples, such as Fuji or Braeburn, cored, chopped into ½-inch pieces

2 tablespoons good quality apple brandy, such as Calvados

Polenta, gnocchi or spaetzle

1 Trim excess fat from duck legs and reserve for another use. Prick the skin on the legs all over with a fork, which will help the legs render their fat. Season the legs generously with salt and pepper.

2 Heat a large Dutch oven over medium heat. When the pan is hot, add the duck legs and cook on each side until browned, working in batches if necessary. Remove duck legs and set aside. Pour off all but 1 tablespoon fat.

3 Deglaze the Dutch oven with about 2/3 cup of the cider. Add leeks, carrot, celery and garlic. Cook, stirring frequently, until vegetables are tender, about 15 minutes.

4 Return duck legs to Dutch oven. Add remaining cider, thyme, bay leaves, cinnamon, cloves and chicken stock. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low, cover the Dutch oven and simmer until duck legs are extremely tender, about 2 hours.

5 At this point, the braise may be cooled and refrigerated for up to two days.

6 At serving time, skim as much fat as possible from the Dutch oven, then remove the duck legs from the braising liquid. Place the Dutch oven on medium heat, and bring to a merry simmer. Stir in the prunes, apples and brandy; simmer while you strip the meat from the duck legs, 8 to 10 minutes. (Use your fingers to tear the duck meat into bite-size pieces.) Discard the skin and the bones, if you're not saving the bones for stock. Return duck meat to the Dutch oven to warm, reducing the heat if necessary, so that it doesn't boil away.

7 Follow package instructions for cooking the polenta, gnocchi or spaetzle. When it's done, drain it and portion it among four plates or bowls. Divide the duck among the four plates or bowls, and serve immediately.

Nutrition information per serving (for 4 servings): 313 calories, 4 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 37 mg cholesterol, 59 g carbohydrates, 35 g sugar, 11 g protein, 116 mg sodium, 5 g fiber

MORE COVERAGE

Craving: Deals - our monthlong search for Chicago's best dining and drinking values »

Start the new year right with pancake breakfast for family and friends »

Cheeseburger, baked potato and cauliflower-cheddar: 3 cheese soups for quick dinners »