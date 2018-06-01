Duck-fat hot dogs pop up at at Revival Food Hall, including 'secret' variation

Duck, duck ... dog?

Chef Kevin Hickey, owner of The Duck Inn restaurant in Bridgeport, will pop up a preview of Duck Inn Dogs at Revival Food Hall in the Loop from July 2 through September 28.

But it’s just a taste of what Hickey plans to be a permanent brick and mortar location, with others in the future.

“Duck Inn Dogs is a craft, quick-service concept with fun variations on the duck-fat hot dog,” he said.

That duck-fat dog is Hickey’s Duck Inn take on the classic Chicago-style dog, but with duck fat in the snappy pork casing, along with beef. Plus it’s grilled with chef-ier, house-made toppings (mustard, pickle, hot peppers, not-so-neon-green relish) along with the canonical tomato, onion and celery salt. The jumbo creation gets tucked into a custom-baked brioche poppy-seed bun.

The pop-up will offer duck dog variations, including the original Chicago-style, plus the Baconfest Chicago-inspired FrankenDuckie (a bacon-wrapped dog with Wisconsin cheddar sauce and Calabrian chile relish) and The Duck Inn’s “secret” K-pop dog (house-made kimchi, XO cheese sauce, Korean rice crunchies and paddlefish caviar).

Bridgeport regulars will also find fan-favorite duck wings with Japanese barbecue sauce and chili cheese fries, the latter to be highlighted at the future concept.

“French fry variations will mirror some of the options of the hot dogs,” said Hickey, who also hinted at some adult beverages in the works too.

“Right now, we’re working on finding the brick and mortar space,” he added. “We’re looking in the Loop area, somewhere with high commuter traffic.”

He plans to open before the end of this year, then a second location “a while after that” and “definitely in Chicago,” said the chef.

After that?

“We want to take over the world,” said Hickey. “We need to bring great Chicago hot dogs everywhere.”

“New York, in particular, I’m very concerned about the New York consumer not getting a good hot dog.”

Meanwhile, you can get the duck-fat dogs at The Duck Inn now, then next month at Revival.

The Duck Inn, 2701 S. Eleanor St., 312-724-8811, www.theduckinnchicago.com; Revival Food Hall, 125 S. Clark St., 773-999-9411, www.revivalfoodhall.com.

lchu@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @louisachu

