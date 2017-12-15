Duck Donuts review: A fresh, fun concept for a classic treat

Do warm, made-to-order doughnuts sound good to you?

It definitely did to me. So I decided to fly over to the new Duck Donuts, the Valley's first location, on Friday to give them a try. The store debuted Friday at Tilghman Square in South Whitehall Twp. and at just after 7 a.m. there was a long line of eager doughnut fans waiting to get a taste.

I brought back a dozen of the shop's signature flavors for the morning crew to try here at the paper and here are our thoughts:

How it works: You go in and look over your options. It starts with the doughnut base, which is always vanilla cake. It's a bit denser than what you find at some of our local shops and chain shops. Then you choose your frosting, toppings and drizzle in a variety of flavors. If all of that is too overwhelming you can do what I did and buy a dozen of their signature doughnuts, which gives you a full range of their flavors. Then you wait for them to be ready. (More on that later).

What we had: The signature dozen is an excellent way to get an idea of what Duck Donuts has to offer. In that dozen are flavors such as: Blueberry Pancake, (blueberry icing, maple drizzle and powdered sugar); the Boardwalk (glazed with Oreo crumbles, vanilla drizzle, and powdered sugar); coconut island bliss (chocolate icing, peanuts, and shredded coconut); and Peanut Butter Paradise (peanut butter Icing with chocolate drizzle)

What we liked: Our two favorite flavors, by a landslide, were Bacon in the Sun (maple icing, chopped bacon, with caramel drizzle) and French toast (maple icing with cinnamon sugar and powdered sugar.) Of course the common ingredient in these two doughnuts is the maple icing, which is fabulous. Bacon in the Sun's bacon pieces were the perfect size and texture. If you are only going to try one doughnut, make it one of these two.

Don't go in a rush: What makes Duck Donuts unique is that the doughnuts are made-to-order. As a result, you're getting a super fresh treat. Also as a result, however, is that you'll have to wait. When I went Friday morning, I waited about 20 minutes for my dozen doughnuts. (In all fairness, it was the first day and very very crowded.) But that's something to keep in mind if you're racing to work or a party. Allow for that time.

No fillings or doughnut base options: The customization of the doughnuts extends only to the topping, frosting and drizzles. The base is always the same. So if you're someone who likes a chocolate doughnut with chocolate icing, you're out of luck. For those of us who lived filled doughnut, such as Boston cream, no luck there either.

Overall impression: These doughnuts are beautiful, interesting and tasty. If you plan that extra time in the morning to pick up a dozen on your way to work, you'll be an office hero.

DETAILS

What: The Lehigh Valley's first Duck Donuts

Where: 4608 D Broadway Road, South Whitehall Twp. (in the Tilghman Square shopping center near the movie theater)

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday; 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday

Cost: $1.40 each to $21 for 18, in a myriad of variations.

Info: www.duckdonuts.com

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628