Duck Donuts prepares for spring with pastel-inspired doughnuts, a new seasonal flavor and more

Celebrate the impending spring warmth with pastel-inspired doughnuts, a new seasonal flavor and more at Duck Donuts in South Whitehall Township.

The made-to-order doughnut chain, which opened its first Lehigh Valley location in December in the Tilghman Square shopping center, is saying hello to spring with the debut of its new seasonal icing flavor, key lime, and a pastel-inspired doughnut assortment, available through June 3, according to a news release.

Additionally, the company is offering customers the opportunity to enjoy a small hot coffee for $.99 through March 31.

"We are always evaluating new flavors to offer our customers, especially ones that are encouraged by our fans," Duck Donuts founder and CEO Russ DiGilio says in the release. "We're excited to welcome spring with a flavor we have never offered in stores before."

The new seasonal flavor atop a vanilla cake doughnut is the "perfect combination of sweet and tart" and resembles the taste of key lime pie when topped with graham cracker crumbs and marshmallow drizzle, the release states.

The spring assortment will feature unique pairings such as key lime icing with shredded coconut and classic combinations such as maple bacon and chocolate icing with Oreo crumbles.

Back by popular demand, Duck Donuts will feature Papua New Guinea as its seasonal spring coffee flavor. The medium roast is smooth and slightly sweet with a hint of fruit flavor from the beans of the Albizia berry trees of Papua New Guinea.

For customers craving espresso, seasonal options including chocolate hazelnut mocha, honey cinnamon latte and caramel nut latte will also be available at participating locations.

Duck Donuts, which has 62 open franchise locations and more than 130 additional contracts in 23 states, specializes in customizable, made-to-order doughnuts.

Customers can choose from a variety of topping combinations, including traditional favorites such as blueberry icing with powdered sugar, chocolate icing with rainbow sprinkles and peanut butter icing with raspberry drizzle.

Duck Donuts launched in 2007 with locations in Kitty Hawk and Duck, N.C., but its roots lie in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County, where founder Russ DiGilio lives and the company's corporate offices are located.

DiGilio got the idea to start the business on vacations in the Outer Banks, where he and his family noticed there was nowhere to get "warm, delicious, made-to-order" doughnuts," he said.

The company's first franchise location opened in 2013 in Williamsburg, Va., and in visiting it last year, husband and wife Jason and Rosanna Sowers were inspired to open their own shop in South Whitehall.

The family-friendly store, which has a viewing area where you can watch your donuts being made, also sells coffee, tea, doughnut breakfast sandwiches and doughnut sundaes.

