Dublin Says Hello To its New Favorite Italian Spot… Fazoli’s!

Iconic Italian brand announces opening of highly anticipated second location in Virginia

Dublin, VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fans can’t get enough of Fazoli’s indulgent Italian dishes and signature hot, fresh breadsticks, and now the renowned brand is excited to serve more guests in The Old Dominion State!

On Tuesday, August 16, Fazoli’s is bringing its premium Italian dishes to Dublin, its first southwest Virginia location! Fazoli’s Dublin debut will mark the brand’s second location in Virginia and 215th systemwide.

What: Fazoli’s is opening its first Dublin restaurant.

When: Tuesday, August 16

Where: 4416 Cleburne Blvd., Dublin, next to the Pulaski County Tourism Center.

The iconic Italian brand partnered with franchisee Kevin Young and President Brian Spencer of CCCKY, LLC to open Fazoli’s highly anticipated location.

“We’re excited to bring Fazoli’s tasty Italian cuisine and famous breadsticks to Dublin,” Young said. “We look forward to our grand opening and can’t wait for the community to stop by and indulge in our signature pastas and famous breadsticks. We know Fazoli’s will be everyone’s new favorite go-to for delicious Italian!”

Dublin’s new Fazoli’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. For more information on this location, visit fazolis.com .

Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

About Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Fazoli’s is a winner of FastCasual and Steritech’s 2020 Excellence in Food Safety Award and ranked number seven on FastCasual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list in 2022. Additionally, it was named to Technomic’s “Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report” in 2022, selected as one of the “Top 50 Global Fast Casual Innovators in 2021” by Foodable, a “Top 200 Franchises in 2021” by Franchise Business Review, and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” Fazoli’s was a recipient of the 2021 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

