DRNK & QWENCH Break the California Border!

Coffee and juice concept opens near the Washington, D. C. market

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Emerging concepts, DRNK coffee + tea and QWENCH juice bar have opened their first outpost far from the their origins in Hollywood, California. This dual branded combination unit covers over 2,000 sq ft with the perfect offering of world-class organic lattes, espressos, teas and fresh made paninis along with the integration of its sister concept QWENCH juice bar featuring raw squeezed juices, nutrient dense smoothie blends, infused with superfoods and our signature handmade organic Açaí bowls. This first unit, open at Cascades Overlook in Sterling, Virginia is the first of many in the initial stages of development throughout the region.

Additional territories have been recently signed with franchise partners in the San Francisco Bay area, Houston and Dallas markets and Orlando, FL. Four new units are currently under construction in the greater Los Angeles area with a target opening of this Summer and work speeds along at the first international DRNK in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

DRNK is an edgy new franchise model bringing a vibrant swagger to the coffee segment offering organic coffees, espressos and teas rounded out by fresh-made food items like sandwiches and paninis for all dayparts. The vision at QWENCH juice bar reflects a perfect balance of genuine health and incredible taste via a diverse selection of raw squeezed juices, nutritionally enhanced smoothie blends and our signature handmade organic Açaí bowls.

“No other concept in this space offers two brands, on-trend and complementary to each other the way we’ve presented it. The popular dual-brand model is the perfect pairing, maximizing operator efficiency per square foot,” says Mitch Baker, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for DRNK and QWENCH. “It’s the perfect sweet spot, targeting a variety of customer day parts in a proven model that works so well and addresses franchisees daily challenges when it comes to climate, limited offerings and maximizing operational efficiencies.” Baker also adds; “the unique and individual brand attitudes of DRNK and QWENCH are designed to incite consumer excitement and long term dominance in their respective categories”.

More info at: www.drnkcoffee.com / www.qwenchjuice.com

