Driving force behind Newport News Greek Festival shares how it happens

Chris Zambas has been helping with the Newport News Greek Festival for more than 30 years.

His role has changed, from a boots-on-the-ground volunteer to helping with festival’s finances. Decades later, his diverse experience led to his current role as festival coordinator.

For the past 12 years he has held that position, managing the festival and the various sub-committees — food, vendors, marketing, tours, drive-thru, etc. — it takes to run the four-day event. More than 15,000 people attend each year, according to Father George Chioros.

“Everyone helps to some degree,” Zambas said. “Small or large, it helps.”

This year’s festival is Thursday-Saturday at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Newport News. Nearly everyone associated with the church helps with the event in some capacity. They also recruit local organizations to help on-site, Zambas said.

“One of the reasons we have been so successful is that we have had a consistent steering committee to help Chris,” said marketing committee chairman Greg Bicouvaris.

The Newport News Police Department and Virginia State Police also help with the 51-year-old festival.

“This a community effort,” Zambas said. “We have to give credit to everyone in the community who takes part in the event. We don’t do it for the Greek community, we do it for the community at large.”

The festival includes dance performances, two food areas, indoor vendors for shopping, a drive-thru and raffles. It serves as a fundraiser for Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church and five other local charities.

Zambas said it takes about five months to plan the festivities. The church begins planning in January and members attend monthly meetings and committee gatherings to keep the longtime event a community favorite.

“It feels good to be a part of an event that’s enjoyable, festive with plenty of people,” Zambas said.

The festival runs 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at 60 Traverse Road in Newport News.

Guided church tours will be offered at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. The church will be open Sunday during festival hours.

For more information, visit newportnewsgreekfestival.org or call 757-596-6151.

Beer Master Tours

Anheuser Busch, 7801 Pocahontas Trail in Williamsburg, is hosting Beer Master Tours noon to 4 p.m. Friday-Saturday. The tours will return noon to 4 p.m. June 7-8, Aug. 4-5 and Sept. 1-2. The tours will give guests a behind-the-scenes look at the Budweiser facility. Tours are 60-90 minutes and include visits to the packaging, brewing, cellars and lagering sites. A beer sample is included. Tickets are $25 for visitors 21 and older and $10 for visitors ages 13-20. Guests younger than 13 are not permitted and reservations are required. Info: budweisertours.com.

Cozzy Fun Bus

The Cozzy Fun Bus will head to a Norfolk Tides game 11:45 a.m. Sunday. The bus leaves from Cozzy's Comedy Club, 9700 Warwick Blvd. in Newport News, and the game is against the Rochester Red Wings. The trip is $25. Limited seating. Purchase by calling 757-595-2800 or visiting cozzys.com.

Brewery news

Alewerks, 197 Ewell Road in the Williamsburg area, will host a Beers and Gears Car Show 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Car registration is $15 in advance and $20 at the show. Proceeds benefit the Housing Partnership Inc. Info: alewerks.com or 757-220-3670.

Billsburg Brewery, 2054 Jamestown Road in the Williamsburg area, offers B2 Brunch and Music 11 a.m. Sundays in June. More info: facebook.com/billsburg.brewery.

The Oozlefinch Craft Brewer, 81 Patch Road on Fort Monroe, will release a double collaboration with Old Ox Brewery and Eavesdrop Brewery. Details were under wraps at presstime, but the releases will be unveiled 1 p.m. Friday. More info: facebook.com/OozlefinchBeers.

