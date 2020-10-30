  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Driver saves 5 children from school bus fire in Davie

October 30, 2020 | 9:12am
From www.sun-sentinel.com
By
Wayne K. Roustan
Wayne K. Roustan

Five children were saved from a burning school bus when the driver evacuated them in Davie.