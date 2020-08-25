  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Driver, 20, dies in crash on I-91 in Middletown

August 25, 2020
From www.courant.com
By

A 20-year-old died in a one-car crash on I-91 in Middletown late Sunday, state police say.