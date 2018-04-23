Drive Shack Orlando Celebrates National Golf Day With Free BayPlay

Opening Day with hour of Free BayPlay set for Wednesday, April 25

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) National Golf Day comes around just once every year, so you know Orlando’s premier golf-entertainment destination will be celebrating in a big way!

On Wednesday, April 25, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Drive Shack – a three-story, indoor/outdoor all-weather golf-entertainment complex pairing the most advanced golf games and technology with outstanding food and drinks – is inviting hackers and scratch golfers alike to enjoy their first full hour of BayPlay for FREE*. That’s in addition to its always-complimentary Free Play Game Lounge, featuring classic games like shuffleboard, skee-ball and Pac-Man. (*Walk-in guests only; no purchase necessary.)

“Our official opening day on National Golf Day is the perfect time to drop by our new flagship location in Orlando and try out our cutting-edge game play with free BayPlay,” said Sarah Watterson, CEO of Drive Shack Inc. “And while you’re having fun playing ShackJack or Monster Hunt, or perhaps testing your skills on a real course like Teton Pines or Linfield National, don’t miss the great food and drinks served up from our full-service restaurant and bar.”

BayPlay is where the fun happens, no matter your drive. Each of Drive Shack’s 90 weatherproof hitting bays is fully equipped with everything you can imagine to create a memorable experience with friends. Check out your swing, track your scores, compete with other bays on Drive Shack’s interactive games and even watch your favorite shows on-demand with three flat-screen TVs. Relax in the plush, custom seating and test out the complimentary custom Drive Shack golf clubs while you hit unlimited golf balls and enjoy full-service on-call food and drinks from the restaurant and bar.

Drive Shack’s signature technology includes proprietary games like Shackjack, where guests can aim at playing cards that appear over each hole while trying to build a hand of 21 without busting. Or save the Drive Shack Princess by destroying all of the monsters on the range during a rousing game of Monster Hunt. Guests can also take on real courses – like Teton Pines and Linfield National – as if they’re actually there, using Drive Shack’s virtual technology.

An outdoor lounge and three fully equipped meeting and event rooms are also available to host parties up to 1,000. A team of over 400 “shackers” and service staff ensures a fun and memorable experience for all.

Orlando is now home to the very first Drive Shack. Additional locations are expected to open in Raleigh, N.C., Richmond, Va., West Palm Beach, Fla., Marietta, Ga., and New Orleans, La.

Located at 7285 Corner Drive in Lake Nona’s vibrant Sports and Performance District, Drive Shack Orlando is open Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. For more information, visit driveshack.com.

Drive Shack: Play On.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Orlando is a subsidiary of Drive Shack Inc., a publicly traded owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Drive Shack is developing venues across the country that are reimagining the traditional concept of a golf course through blended, industry-leading technology, design and service that creates a golf-entertainment experience for every skill level and interest. Unlike traditional driving ranges, Drive Shack’s complexes will feature technologically enhanced, signature golf-based games using complimentary TaylorMade clubs and are designed for players of all skill levels. Each venue will have full-service food and beverage areas as well as private event space that can accommodate groups from 10 up to 1,000 in size. Drive Shack Inc. also owns American Golf, one of the largest owners and operators of golf properties nationwide.

