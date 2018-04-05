Drive Shack Makes Highly Anticipated Debut

60,000-sf complex featuring proprietary game technology is set to open April 7 in Orlando

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Orlando’s premier golf-entertainment destination has arrived! Drive Shack – a unique entertainment destination pairing the most advanced golf games and technology with outstanding food and drinks – will officially open on Saturday, April 7, at 3 p.m.

Orlando residents and visitors alike can now make an outing of balling out by indulging in good eats, cold drinks, and long drives at the three-story, indoor/outdoor all-weather golf-entertainment complex.

Located at 7285 Corner Drive in Lake Nona’s vibrant Sports and Performance District, Drive Shack’s flagship location features 90 hitting bays with a 220-yard range, a Free Play Game Lounge with classic games like shuffleboard, skee-ball and Pac-Man, a full-service restaurant and bar, an outdoor lounge and three fully equipped meeting and event rooms for parties up to 1,000. From scratch golfers to hackers who couldn’t hit the fairway with a putter, Drive Shack is the place where fun is bound to happen, no matter your drive.

Each hitting bay features custom seating, complimentary custom Drive Shack golf clubs with unlimited golf balls, dual flat screens with TV on-demand, interactive games enabling guests to compete with other bays and full-service on-call food and drinks from the restaurant. Drive Shack’s team of over 400 “shackers” and service staff will be ready to ensure a fun and memorable experience for parties of all sizes.

Drive Shack’s signature technology includes new proprietary games like Shackjack, where guests can aim at playing cards that appear over each hole while trying to build a hand of 21 without busting. Or save the Drive Shack Princess by destroying all of the monsters on the range during a rousing game of Monster Hunt. Guests can also take on real courses – like Teton Pines and Linfield National – as if they’re actually there, using Drive Shack’s virtual technology.

For guests looking to step up their golf game, Drive Shack’s expert golf pro offers quality instruction using the latest tips and technology. Lessons are available for players of all ages and skill levels, including individuals and groups, beginner clinics, juniors just starting out or wanting to enhance their skills and even parent-child classes! Clinics will begin in April.

Orlando is now home to the very first Drive Shack. Additional locations are expected to open in Raleigh, N.C., Richmond, Va., West Palm Beach, Fla., Marietta, Ga., and New Orleans, La.

Drive Shack Orlando will be open Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. For more information, visit driveshack.com.

Drive Shack: Play On.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Orlando is a subsidiary of Drive Shack Inc., a publicly traded owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Drive Shack is developing venues across the country that are reimagining the traditional concept of a golf course through blended, industry-leading technology, design and service that creates a golf-entertainment experience for every skill level and interest. Unlike traditional driving ranges, Drive Shack’s complexes will feature technologically enhanced, signature golf-based games using complimentary TaylorMade clubs and are designed for players of all skill levels. Each venue will have full-service food and beverage areas as well as private event space that can accommodate groups from 10 up to 1,000 in size. Drive Shack Inc. also owns American Golf, one of the largest owners and operators of golf properties nationwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expectations regarding Drive Shack’s venue in Orlando, Florida, and other venues in the national and global pipeline of locations. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond Drive Shack’s control. Drive Shack can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-thinking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Drive Shack’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K. Furthermore, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Drive Shack to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Drive Shack expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change.

Contacts:

Courtney Mazzella, Champion Management

972-930-9933

cmazzella@championmgt.com

Amy Phillips, Drive Shack

214-642-0325

aphillips@driveshack.com

Investor Relations, Drive Shack

516-268-7460

IR@driveshack.com