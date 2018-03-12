Drive Shack Debuts Flagship Golf-Entertainment Destination In Orlando

60,000-square-foot complex featuring proprietary game technology to open in late March

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) While Orlando boasts countless entertainment options for local residents and tourists alike, a massive new golf-themed complex is coming to the market promising to take the city’s game to a whole new level.

Drive Shack, a unique entertainment destination pairing the most advanced golf games and technology with outstanding food and drinks, is set to debut its 60,000-square-foot flagship location at 7285 Corner Drive in Lake Nona’s vibrant Sports and Performance District in early spring.

From scratch golfers to hackers who couldn’t hit the fairway with a putter, Drive Shack has something for everyone. The three-story, indoor/outdoor all-weather golf-entertainment complex features 90 hitting bays, a Free Play Game Lounge with classic games like shuffleboard, skeeball and Pac-Man, a full-service restaurant and bar, an outdoor lounge and three fully equipped meeting and event rooms.

Each hitting bay features custom seating for up to six people, complimentary custom Drive Shack golf clubs with unlimited golf balls, dual flat screens with TV on-demand, interactive games enabling guests to compete with other bays and full-service on-call food and drinks from the restaurant. Drive Shack’s team of over 400 “shackers” and service staff will be ready to ensure a fun and memorable experience for parties of all sizes.

“Put aside your notions about what an elevated golf-entertainment concept can be,” said Drive Shack CEO Sarah Watterson. “Drive Shack takes fun to a whole new level with the most advanced technology in the business as well as exceptional food and drink options. We couldn’t be more proud to unveil our flagship location here in a city universally renowned for introducing the very best in entertainment.”

Drive Shack’s signature technology includes new proprietary games like Shackjack, where guests can aim at playing cards that appear over each hole while trying to build a hand of 21 without busting. Or save the Drive Shack Princess by destroying all of the monsters on the range during a rousing game of Monster Hunt. Guests can also take on real courses – like Teton Pines and Linfield National – as if they’re actually there, using Drive Shack’s virtual technology.

For guests looking to step up their golf game, Drive Shack’s expert golf pro offers quality instruction using the latest tips and technology. Lessons are available for players of all ages and skill levels, including individuals and groups, beginner clinics, juniors lil’ drivers for those just starting out or wanting to enhance their skills and even parent-child classes! Drive Shack will also offer leagues throughout the year where participants can meet, eat and compete.

Drive Shack’s elevated bar and grill provides unexpected plays on everyone’s favorite dishes, like the juicy Hole-in-One Burger, Loaded Tots, Stacked Nachos and Churros. Pair your meal with a craft cocktail, beer, wine or signature creations like our DS Sloshies. Like we said … there’s something fore everyone!

Looking for a unique setting for your next company or group gathering? Host a happy hour, corporate meeting, birthday party or other social event in one of several private spaces. For parties from 10 to 1,000, the Drive Shack team is ready to provide a turnkey, hassle-free experience customized to your needs. All of the spaces will be fully equipped with the latest audio/visual technology, WiFi and other equipment necessary for a fun and seamless event.

Orlando will soon be home to the very first Drive Shack, and additional locations are on the way in Raleigh, N.C., Richmond, Va., West Palm Beach, Fla., Marietta, Ga., and New Orleans, La. For more information, visit driveshack.com.

Drive Shack: Play On.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack is a subsidiary of Drive Shack Inc., a publicly traded owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Drive Shack is developing venues across the country that are reimagining the traditional concept of a golf course through blended, industry-leading technology, design and service that creates a golf-entertainment experience for every skill level and interest. Unlike traditional driving ranges, Drive Shack’s complexes will feature technologically enhanced, signature golf-based games using complimentary TaylorMade clubs and are designed for players of all skill levels. Each venue will have full-service food and beverage areas as well as private event space that can accommodate groups from 10 up to 1,000 in size. Drive Shack Inc. also owns American Golf, one of the largest owners and operators of golf properties nationwide.

Contacts:

Courtney Mazzella, Champion Management

972-930-9933; cmazzella@championmgt.com

Amy Phillips, Drive Shack

214-642-0325; aphillips@driveshack.com

Investor Relations, Drive Shack

516-268-7460; IR@driveshack.com