Drive Shack Is Bringing Its Unique Golf Experience To New Orleans

Over 350 local jobs, economic development, and its initiative towards redevelopment helped secure land for new three-story golf-entertainment complex

New Orleans, LA (RestaurantNews.com) Drive Shack – an elevated entertainment destination pairing the most advanced golf games and technology with outstanding food and drinks – today announced its plans to open a new complex in New Orleans at 3800 Howard Ave. in the Mid-City neighborhood.

The 60,000-square-foot complex is slated to begin construction in the fourth quarter of 2018. It will bring over 350 jobs to the local community. Alongside internal professional development programs, Drive Shack will seek to establish formal partnerships with local colleges, universities and business organizations, ensuring the hires it will make draw from the area’s diverse talent pool.

“New Orleans is known worldwide as an entertainment destination, and we are thrilled that Drive Shack has chosen to come here,” said Mayor Mitch Landrieu. “This golf-themed complex will provide our residents and visitors a whole new entertainment experience. Drive Shack will not only create hundreds of new jobs, but also attract even more investment for our city. Right next to I-10, Drive Shack is sure to catch a driver’s eye and become a new fan favorite for everyone.”

Once completed, the three-story, indoor/outdoor all-weather golf-entertainment complex will have 90 climate-controlled hitting bays, a Free Play Game Lounge with classic games like shuffleboard, skee-ball and Pac-Man, a full-service restaurant and bar, an outdoor lounge, and several fully equipped meeting and event rooms. Each hitting bay will feature complimentary custom TaylorMade clubs with unlimited golf balls, dual flat screens with TV on-demand, interactive games enabling guests to compete with other bays, and full-service on-call food and drinks from the restaurant.

“Drive Shack’s economic impact is a welcomed investment in New Orleans,” said Mayor-Elect LaToya Cantrell. “The new three-story complex is taking a parcel that has lain vacant ever since Times Picayune left and is spurring redevelopment of an entire corridor that is just a stone’s throw from the Superdome. Golfing is one of America’s favorite sporting activities, so we look forward to having a facility of this size and scope just minutes from downtown New Orleans.”

Additional Drive Shack locations are on the way in Raleigh, N.C., Richmond, Va., West Palm Beach, Fla., and Marietta, Ga. For more information, visit driveshack.com.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack New Orleans is a subsidiary of Drive Shack Inc., a publicly traded owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Drive Shack is developing venues across the country that are reimagining the traditional concept of a golf course through blended, industry leading technology, design and service that creates the golf entertainment experience for every skill-level and interest. Its first venue in Orlando, Florida opened in April 2018. Unlike traditional driving ranges, Drive Shack’s golf entertainment complexes will feature technologically-enhanced, signature golf-based games using complementary custom Drive Shack golf clubs and are designed for players of all skill levels. Each venue will have full-service food and beverage areas as well as private event space that can accommodate groups from 10 up to 1,000 in size. Drive Shack Inc. also owns American Golf, one of the largest owners and operators of golf properties nationwide.

