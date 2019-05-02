Drive New Revenue and Customers with Digital Diner’s Online Ordering Social Media Share

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Social media is an incredibly powerful tool. Did you know that 78% of people value a recommendation from a family or friend when making a purchasing decision? This is especially true when it comes to restaurant recommendations. Digital Diner is leveraging that decision-making statistic with its social media share tool available after you place an online order.

With Digital Diner’s social media share tool, the customer simply places an order online and a page will appear asking them to share that they placed an order on their various social media channels. When they do, the benefits reach across the board.

The customer can receive a discount on their next order just for sharing. The restaurant achieves free marketing and the invaluable good word from a trusted source. A new customer is gained – and that customer now has a new place to enjoy a meal.

Shane Gau, CPO of Waitbusters, LLC discussed this feature, saying, “The benefits to social media share in today’s society are obvious. Why not let your customers become your biggest advocates and expand your brand awareness in such a simple and inexpensive way?”

The social media share feature is one that can be turned on or off by the restaurant and can further be added when someone gets in a wait line or makes a reservation.

Social media share is just one feature in Digital Diner’s wide array of offerings for restaurants. They also offer online ordering, reservation and wait line management, table management, SMS marketing and a loyalty program.

About Waitbusters Dining

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

Contact:

Anicia Gau

Waitbusters, LLC

571-612-0213

agau@waitbusters.com