Drinko Your Cinco at On The Border – America’s Official Cinco de Mayo Headquarters

World’s largest Mexican casual dining brand is going loco May 5 with celebratory drink specials starting at just $3

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) We believe a famous philosopher once said, “Margaritas are like duct tape … they fix almost everything!” Which is why a new “loco” margarita will be front and center during On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina’s annual Cinco de Mayo fiesta.

On the Border recently launched a nationwide search for the first Chief Margarita Officer (CMO) ever! Monica Lopez was awarded the coveted title of CMO and one of her first tasks was to create the perfect margarita for this year’s Cinco de Mayo celebration. After weeks of experimentation, she unveiled the Loco Mango ‘Rita.

This margarita is expertly crafted using a mix of Juice Monster Mango Loco, grenadine and tequila. It’s the perfect combination of sweet, sour and ¡Ay, caramba! you’d expect from America’s Cinco de Mayo Headquarters. In fact, it’s so good, On The Border is making it available April 22 through May 5.

Of course, one margarita isn’t enough on Cinco de Mayo, which is why On The Border is also offering tequila shot specials – $3 Jose Cuervo Gold, $4 1800 Silver and $5 1800 Reposado – along with $5 Cinco ‘Ritas all day on May 5, at participating locations.

“The margarita has long been a key player in the celebration of Cinco de Mayo, so we knew that our ‘ritas had to be the best,” said Lopez. “The Mango Loco ‘Rita not only tastes delicious, it’s Insta-worthy and it gives you a boost for Cinco! But if loco isn’t your thing, we have more than 15 margaritas to choose from. So there really is no place better to spend Cinco than at On the Border!”

To help you choose the best margarita at On the Border, or just to ask your burning questions on margaritas, Lopez will be answering questions live on On the Border’s social media pages throughout the day Sunday. Make sure to check it out!

On The Border has been serving up the best margaritas in the business for over 36 years – including their signature Borderita® and Coronarita – so it only makes sense to Drinko Your Cinco at the location nearest you. For more information, visit ontheborder.com.

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning Margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With over 150 restaurants in 31 states and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

