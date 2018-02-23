Drink This! Vanilla milkshake at Maillard Tavern gets it right

Milkshakes, in theory, are amazing — sweet, creamy and cold. It’s hard to say no to something that brings you back to your childhood.

But as an adult, it’s hard to find a milkshake that isn’t too thick, too sweet or too boozy. (Someone needs to tell restaurants that boozy milkshakes are never good.) Often, you’re left with a giant lump of ice cream in the middle surrounded by a moat of overly sweet milk. You’re left craving that milkshake you relied on during those hot summer days.

The vanilla milkshake ($7) at Maillard Tavern in the Fulton River District is your answer. Silky smooth and unabashedly vanilla, this drink outshines the duck-fat fries and burger you ordered. Ribbons of creme anglaise, a thin custard made with sugar, egg yolks and milk, are key to the creaminess. And while the accompanying mint is just a garnish, it provides a refreshing whiff, contrasting with the richness of the shake.

Tony Priolo, chef and owner of Piccolo Sogno and Nonnina, opened the restaurant in December. The menu has seven burgers and three sandwiches, along with other sweets, like a root beer float, banana split and fried doughnut sticks with chocolate fondue.

The milkshake comes in other flavors, as well, including mixed berry, maple, chocolate and banana.

494 N. Milwaukee Ave., 312-766-2727, maillardtavern.com

gwong@chicagotribune.com



Twitter @GraceWong630

Related: Maillard Tavern, Tony Priolo's burger shack, opens »

Related: Chicago's best milkshakes »

Related: 23 burgers to try in Chicago »