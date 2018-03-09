Drink this! Sawada's aromatic Black Camo Latte a seductive, nutty sip

Fans of perennially popular Sawada Coffee are in luck: Hogsalt Hospitality has quietly opened a sister spot in River North, dubbed Sawada Matcha.

The colorful new spot is the latest collaboration with Japanese barista extraordinaire Hiroshi Sawada, with a decidedly more polished vibe than its West Loop counterpart. Whereas the West Loop spot is hip, industrial and spacious, the tinier Sawada Matcha is a modern counter-service spot with a low-slung couch and limited window seating. (Ostensibly, it will serve as a lounge for Hogsalt’s Radio Anaga izakaya, located behind some curtains and set to open any day now.)

While the Instagram-famous, matcha-fueled Military Latte, an artful green tea and espresso drink, is the signature offering, don’t miss the Black Camo Latte ($5.95). Forgoing grassy, vibrant matcha, the Black Camo Latte instead uses hojicha tea, a green tea roasted over charcoal, as the base along with espresso. Whereas the Military Latte is pleasantly balanced between the grassy tea, earthier espresso and light kiss of vanilla, the Black Camo is nuttier and more aromatic, the tea’s scent seductively wafting off the creamy, silky foam.

Elsewhere on the menu, you’ll find other tea-driven drinks, like the matcha cortado ($4) and pour-over teas. Coffee is limited to espresso drinks; no drip coffee here. If you’re looking for a snack, a rotating dozen macarons are available, as are matcha doughnuts from another Hogsalt property, Doughnut Vault.

If you can take a moment out of your day to sit and savor a cup of tea-infused java, there’s no better place than this tiny spot in the shadow of the Merchandise Mart.

226 W. Kinzie St., sawadamatcha.com (no phone)

