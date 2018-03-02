Drink this! Rotating low-ABV beers at Mousetrap taproom

I like to drink. Not getting drunk, mind you, but the act, the ritual of drinking. Few things offer a better time than sitting at a bar with friends and enjoying a tasty beverage, or two or three, depending on the length of your stay.

Less fun is reaching the point of being tanked when you didn’t intend to get that way.

At Off Color Brewing’s Mousetrap taproom in Lincoln Park, co-founder/brewer John Laffler and Co. solve the problem simply: with a healthy selection of low-ABV beers — as in, less-than-4-percent-alcohol-by-volume low.

While more than half of the tap handles at Off Color feature beers below 5 percent ABV, there are currently a trio of brews crossing an even lower threshold. Two regular options are the Little Friend, a Belgian-style table beer at 3.8 percent, and Wari, a chicha-de-molle-inspired ale that was originally brewed for the Field Museum.

The Russian serf stout Myshka also checks in at 3.5 percent, but that handle will be rotated soon. At any given time, Laffler said, the Mousetrap taproom will have three or four beers under 4 percent.

Despite the low alcoholic content, these aren’t Miller Lite. The body and mouthfeel on all three beers are impressive, thanks to some “brewer tricks” as Laffler puts it.

“One of the dangers with super-low ABV beers is that it can taste really watery or washed out,” he said. “And we don’t want to avoid that by just dumping a bunch of hops in there.”

Mission accomplished. The Little Friend is a worthy Saison imitator, sweet, yeasty and super drinkable, with a bit of a peppery finish. Its body is slightly heavier than the Wari, which is close to a lambic with its tangy, tart flavor. It will make you pucker at first, but you’ll soon get used to it, and maybe too used to it — the crisp ale goes down super easy.

The Little Friend and Wari are available most of the year, which is good news for summer drinking enthusiasts. Laffler said Off Color has several options for sub-4-percent suds, so check back to see what succeeds the Myshka, and maybe stick around a bit.

“I enjoy the camaraderie. I enjoy the fellowship, kind of like the old pub atmosphere, the old tavern atmosphere,” Laffler said of his tasting pub. “That’s something we don’t really have in the U.S.? You go to London, you go to more of the rural U.K., it’s still a very strong thing. The pub is a center of life. It’s the living room outside of your house. … So it’s nice to have something you can drink a lot of, but not get snookered.”

$3 to $5, 1460 N. Kingsbury St., offcolorbrewing.com/taproom

