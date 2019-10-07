Drink Pink for Breast Cancer Fighters

Sip the Special Pink Warrior Martini to Support the Miss Pink Organization at Abe & Louie’s, Joe’s American Bar & Grill and Atlantic Fish Co. in Boston

(RestaurantNews.com) Abe & Louie’s , Atlantic Fish Co. and Joe’s American Bar & Grill in Boston , part of the Tavistock Restaurant Collection, are coming together to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a pretty-in-pink fundraising partnership with Miss Pink – an organization dedicated to helping breast cancer fighters and their families during times of treatment.

Throughout October, the restaurants will all feature a special martini called the Pink Warrior made with fresh raspberries, Grey Goose Poire, and St. Germain for $13 each, with 10% of the proceeds to benefit the Miss Pink Organization and its efforts to ease the challenges for those facing this awful disease.

The Miss Pink Organization is an established 501c3 non-profit that serves breast cancer survivors and their families during times of treatment. This organization is national in scope, but centralizes their efforts with a local feel. Through partnering with communities and medical establishments, this organization helps offset daily lifestyle stressors by providing emotional, financial and physical support in hopes that patients can focus on treatment and spending time with their loved ones. The underlying mission of Miss Pink is to also redefine beauty for women by celebrating the strength it takes to be vulnerable in the journey against breast cancer.

