Drink This: Over-the-top hot chocolate at Bodega

You're off your New Year's resolution to diet at this point, right? Because Bodega's Mexican hot chocolate is as dramatic a backslide as any out there.

Attached to Barrio, DineAmic Group's pan-Latin restaurant in River North, Bodega is a tiny counter-service shop serving up fanciful churros, tacos and coffee, while also selling random sundries like luxe candles, candy and other wares.

Stop by in the morning for some filling breakfast tacos, or for a winter warmup in the form of the Mexican hot chocolate ($6). Think of it as an over-the-top cure for seasonal affective disorder: A cloud of horchata whipped cream spills out of the cup, topped with crispy chocolate pearls and a house-made dark chocolate marshmallow. It's accompanied by a cinnamon sugar churro for dunking. The liquid itself is creamy, comforting and cinnamon-spiced, the chocolate milky and not too sweet, given the other (totally welcome) sugary adornments.

Your resolutions can wait, and as Homer Simpson sagely once announced, you don't win friends with salad.

355 N. Clark St., bodegaimports.com

