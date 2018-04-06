Drink this! Martini flight at Vol. 39

Why order just one martini when you can try six?

At Vol. 39, a stylish little cocktail bar tucked away on the second floor of the Loop’s Kimpton Gray Hotel, classic cocktails are the name of the game, with a menu dedicated to Old-Fashioneds, Negronis, Sazeracs and, of course, the martini.

While the six individual martini options range between $14 and $16, the martini flight ($30) features 1-ounce pours of all six.

Now, don’t go shooting these dainty little pours all by yourself — bring a date or friend, and explore their differences. Served in tall, elegant glassware with stylish, minimalist garnishes to demarcate each sip, the flight is a sight to behold.

The Astoria, served with a knot of lemon zest, is springy and uplifted, thanks to floral Ford’s Gin and orange bitters. Meanwhile, the dry-as-a-bone Tuxedo features Ford’s with a salty, nutty wash of Fernando de Castillo’s Fino en Rama sherry, like a dirty martini without the olive juice. Speaking of which, the flight’s dirty offering rethinks that classic, swapping out the juice for an olive oil-washed vodka, yielding a viscous, weighty sip.

Whether you’re looking for a pre-dinner flight of fancy (Steadfast is just downstairs) or a post-dinner tipple, this wide-ranging offering will fly you to the moon.

Vol. 39 in the Kimpton Gray Hotel, 2nd floor, 39 S. LaSalle St., (312) 604-9909, vol39.com

