Drink this! Martini flight at Vol. 39

Why order just one martini when you can try six?
At Vol. 39, a stylish little cocktail bar tucked away on the second floor of the Loop’s Kimpton Gray Hotel, classic cocktails are the name of the game, with a menu dedicated to Old-Fashioneds, Negronis, Sazeracs and, of course, the martini.
While the six individual martini options range between $14 and $16, the martini flight ($30) features 1-ounce pours of all six.
Now, don’t go shooting these dainty little pours all by yourself — bring a date or friend, and explore their differences. Served in tall, elegant glassware with stylish, minimalist garnishes to demarcate each sip, the flight is a sight to behold.
The Astoria, served with a knot of lemon zest, is springy and uplifted, thanks to floral Ford’s Gin and orange bitters. Meanwhile, the dry-as-a-bone Tuxedo features Ford’s with a salty, nutty wash of Fernando de Castillo’s Fino en Rama sherry, like a dirty martini without the olive juice. Speaking of which, the flight’s dirty offering rethinks that classic, swapping out the juice for an olive oil-washed vodka, yielding a viscous, weighty sip.
Whether you’re looking for a pre-dinner flight of fancy (Steadfast is just downstairs) or a post-dinner tipple, this wide-ranging offering will fly you to the moon.
Vol. 39 in the Kimpton Gray Hotel, 2nd floor, 39 S. LaSalle St., (312) 604-9909, vol39.com
jbhernandez@chicagotribune.com
Twitter @joeybear85
Review: Promising Steadfast restaurant in Loop making a splash »
Martini and steak: Exploring the classic Chicago steakhouse duo »
Employees allege that they were charged double for shift meals
Some secrets about what it’s like to work on the other side of the airport security line
The truth about whether you need to toss it if you dropped it