Drink to a Good Cause with The Toasted Yolk’s New Frosé

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Toasted Yolk Café is inviting guests to come enjoy boozy brunching while sipping its newest cocktail – all for a great cause.

Throughout October, the popular full-service neighborhood eatery is bringing the Frosé for the Cause cocktail to its menu. Full of flavor and perfectly pink for the occasion, the specialty drink is a frozen mixture of rosé wine, Tito’s vodka and strawberry puree.

The Toasted Yolk is donating $2 from each Frosé for the Cause sold to Susan G. Komen ® during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Last year’s pink mug fundraiser raised more than $4,800 for the non-profit, and the brand’s goal this year is to reach the $6,000 milestone through Frosé for the Cause.

“October is always an important month for us, as we honor the lives lost and battles currently being waged during Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” said Toasted Yolk CEO and Co-Founder Chris Milton. “The Toasted Yolk is all about being a valued part of our local communities, and we’re thrilled to partner with a life-saving organization like Susan G. Komen, which has invested over a billion dollars in breast cancer research and supported hundreds of thousands of families. We invite everyone to enjoy our new Frosé cocktail and help us raise even more funds for the cause this year.”

Participation and pricing may vary; see your local Toasted Yolk for details at toastedyolk.com .

The Toasted Yolk offers a one-of-a-kind breakfast, brunch and lunch experience. With fan-favorites like its famous Churro Donuts, Cowboy Scramble, world-renowned shrimp and grits, a line-up of eggs benedict creations known famously on their menu as Arnolds, club sandwiches, soups, salads and more, the chef-driven menu is unmatched in quality and freshness. Of course, it’s never too early to get toasted. Guests can enjoy a full bar with everything from classic mimosas, frozen Bellinis and bloody marys to Rise ‘N’ Shine Punch and Jackie’s Morning Rita.

About The Toasted Yolk Cafe

The Toasted Yolk Cafe is a full-service neighborhood eatery featuring reimagined interpretations of traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch classics. Founded by longtime friends Chris Milton and Mathew DeMott in Houston, Texas in 2010, The Toasted Yolk is committed to unwavering quality of food, farm-to-table freshness and unmatched service. Its menus are tailored to meals enjoyed throughout the day, allowing diners to enjoy egg specialties and coffee in the morning, boozy cocktails and savory pancakes at brunch, and a variety of delicious salads, sandwiches and soups at lunch. The Toasted Yolk has more than doubled its size over the last 24 months and currently operates 18 locations throughout the Lone Star State with 22 units in the development process in Texas, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee. For more information, visit thetoastedyolk.com and follow The Toasted Yolk on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

