Drink This: Golden milk tea at First Sip Cafe

If you’re looking for a breather from coffee, or a place for a drink without alcohol on a weeknight, First Sip Cafe on Argyle Street is a great option.

The charming new cafe, which opened in November, has teacups hanging over the bar, plant tendrils throughout and burning incense — not to mention the chalkboard full of tempting teas.

Hot and cold options are joined by coffees like macchiato and cappuccinos. Check out the caffeine-free, 6-ounce golden milk, made with coconut milk, turmeric, ginger, honey and a sprinkling of cinnamon. The frothy mix arrives in the bright color of the turmeric, which mixes well with the sweetness of the coconut milk and honey. Try it for $4.

First Sip Cafe, 1057 W. Argyle St., https://www.firstsip.cafe/

