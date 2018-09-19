Drink this! Extend the summer season with Ina Mae's daiquiri

Last summer, I declared my “summer of daiquiris” — I ordered them everywhere I went. Their quality ranged widely, from sweet rum lemonades, to tart limey slushes, and everything in between. Few gave me pause — most were just delightfully refreshing and quaffable.

Recently, I stopped into Ina Mae’s Tavern in Wicker Park and ordered the Papa Doble. My expectations were already completely out of whack, as the Pioneer Tavern Group’s latest joint replaces my favorite local, the Beachwood Tavern, which closed in 2015. I’ve been drumming my fingers ever since, waiting for a new corner bar serving strong cocktails nearby.

The pale green drink, served up, boasts ghostly chips of ice floating on top. Refreshing with grapefruit and lime, there’s an additional splash of maraschino liqueur that you can’t quite taste but that adds just the right amount of sweetness to balance the drink. Beverage director Joe Guinta “split bases” the rums, using part Cruzan white rum and part rhum agricole for its grassy funk. I felt like Hemingway in Cuba. Guinta’s goal? To “dust off vintage drinks” that may have been forgotten. Seems noble, so order another and declare it the season of Papa.

MORE COVERAGE

Craving: Coffee recipes, how to enjoy coffee, coffee trends »

Bob Dylan gets his new whiskey line right, thanks to seasoned partners »