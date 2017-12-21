Drink boozy, obscure cocktails at moody new bar Golden Teardrops

Death to speakeasies.

For a while there, “speakeasy” became the bar world equivalent of that marketing buzzword “curate” and all its forms. Drinking is legal in Chicago, last I checked. And who wants to drink bathtub gin from a teacup at a premium, just for the pleasure of doing so? A bar calling itself a speakeasy doesn’t mean anything anymore, except maybe hinting at serving Prohibition-era cocktails, or twee bartenders with sleeve garters.

Then there are bars that are just bars, not a vehicle for a theme. Dark bars with good music and better drinks. Golden Teardrops, the newest bar from Land and Sea Dept., is just that.

Some folks will tell you it’s a speakeasy because it’s tucked below the group’s sun-dappled Lonesome Rose Tex-Mex restaurant upstairs, but Golden Teardrops can’t even qualify as an open secret. There’s a sign and everything, and you don’t need a password to get in.

Unlike its upstairs sibling, which is all blond wood and muted pinks, Golden Teardrops rocks black-lacquered surfaces that suck up every ray of light, save for a giant “Weddings & Funerals” sign emblazoned in neon. Despite the dark environs, the playlist croons head-bopping doo wop exclusively. The cocktail list is equally no-nonsense: eight obscure ‘50s-era cocktails ranging from $10 to $14, plus three beers on tap.

Bar manager Julia McKinley and cocktail guru Paul McGee created the drinks, which are as austere as they are spirited. Only one drink is garnished (with mint), while all the others are booze-heavy stirred cocktails. The Hot Flashes is Negroni-esque, with a split base of rye and gin, Campari, and vermouth bianco, as bracing as a winter wind. The New York Cocktail is an enigma — there are a million drinks named after that city, it’s hard to know which is the “true” original — but here, vermouth, Sherry, gin and curacao are blended into a briny and floral potion, equal parts viscous and moody.

It’s easy to speak about a bar when it declares itself so directly.

2101 N. California, goldenteardrops.com

