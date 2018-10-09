Drink among the living dead during seventh annual Easton Zombie Pub Crawl

Channel your inner living dead while downing drinks with friends at the seventh annual Easton Zombie Pub Crawl, 6-11 p.m. Saturday.

The event features drink specials at a dozen bars: Mothers, 3rd & Ferry, Colonial, The Standard, Mesa, Bayou Easton, Easton Cafe, The Sand Bar, The Lafayette Bar, Two Rivers Brewing Co., Black & Blue and Rivals.

Registration will be held 5-7 p.m. at the Easton Public Market, 325 Northampton St., and One Centre Square’s after-party with free food, music and prizes will start at 11 p.m. in the southeastern quad of Center Square.

Tickets, $20 in advance and $25 at the door, also include a ghoulish transformation from a zombie make-up artist (tips appreciated) during registration, surprises along the crawl, munchies and a game card to win hundreds of dollars in gift cards to local restaurants. New this year, there also will be cash prizes (four $25 winners, two $50 winners and one $100 winner).

Proceeds benefit Greater Easton Development Partnership and Larry Holmes’ Heart of a Legend Foundation. Tickets: eastonpubcrawl.com.

