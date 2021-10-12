Dream Dinners’ New Family Meal Kit Menu Now Available Nationwide

Chicken Fricassee, Thanksgiving Burgers, Chicken Yakitori among October Offerings

Seattle, WA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Families coast-to-coast may now enjoy the latest kid-friendly meal kits from Dream Dinners , the original meal kit company. Its October menu features a variety of meals, ranging from American comfort foods to globally inspired dishes.

Dream Dinners, credited with innovating the meal kit concept nearly 20 years ago, is now serving customers in 48 of the 50 U.S. states. Its family-friendly meals are available at 69 local kitchens, through home delivery and on the DoorDash Marketplace.

The only nationwide meal prep franchise solely focused on family meals, Dream Dinners updates its menus monthly. Highlights of October’s offerings include:

Countryside Chicken Fricassee – Sautéed chicken breasts cooked in a creamy French white wine sauce with mushrooms, carrots, and celery.

Thanksgiving Burgers – Stuffing seasoned turkey burgers with a cranberry mayo spread and French fried onions on a brioche bun served with a gravy dip.

Chicken Yakitori – Diced chicken stir-fried and simmered in an Asian-infused sauce with soy, sesame, ginger, and brown sugar served over jasmine rice.

Meals average $6.50 per serving. Depending upon location and delivery method, additional items may be available, such as Pecan Crusted Pork Chops, Osso Buco Braised Beef with Gremolata, Layered Ravioli Bake, and Crispy Garlic Shrimp Over Rice.

Kits are prepared from fresh, restaurant-quality ingredients, eliminating planning, shopping, and chopping. They are then frozen, which prevents spoilage and waste. Cooking the meals takes as little as 30 minutes.

To order, visit www.DreamDinners.com and enter your zip code, or look for Dream Dinners on the DoorDash Marketplace.

Menu and prices vary at local kitchens. Delivery is not available everywhere.

About Dream Dinners, the Original Meal Kit Company

Founded in 2002, Dream Dinners’ mission is to make gathering around the family table a cornerstone of daily life. Guests choose from seasonal, rotating monthly menus, with meal kits prepared from fresh ingredients then frozen until cooked. They are available in the Continental United States at one of 69 retail kitchens, through Dream Dinners’ home delivery service, and on the DoorDash Marketplace.

Learn more at www.DreamDinners.com and www.dreamdinnersfranchise.com .

