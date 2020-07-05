The Dreadhead Cowboy rides for peace

Under the name Dreadhead Cowboy, Adam Hollingsworth often rides his horses through the streets of Chicago and has attended various Black Lives Matter protests on horseback, including in Minneapolis and in downtown Chicago after Black man George Floyd was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer May 25, 2020. He also brings his horses into Chicago neighborhoods, so community members, especially young children, can take a ride and share his love of his animals. Hollingsworth says he struggled with wrongful incarceration and a shooting injury before finding a new sense of purpose when his uncle Eddie Thomas introduced him to horses. “If a horse can change my life, I know for a fact that it can change other people’s lives,” Hollingsworth said.