Dr. Fredrick Jacobs of Celebrity’s Soul Food, Encourages Entrepreneurs to Embrace These Uncertain Times “The Audacity of Hope”

Celebrity CEO and chain founder shared story of nation’s first soul food restaurant chain at exCEPtional Mornings event

Ocala, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dr. Fredrick Jacobs (Dr. J to all his friends,) fired up the nearly 300 participants this week at the Ocala Metro Chamber & Economic Partnership (CEP) March exCEPtional Mornings. The message was inspiring and especially timely – “The Audacity of Hope”. Through powerful anecdotes and inspiring examples of personal experiences, Dr. J encouraged entrepreneurs to persist and embrace the difficulties brought on by the uncertainty of today’s world.

“I could have hit the pause button on my business this past year. I could have retreated, but instead, we pushed forward, signing more franchise agreements, launching an additional concept build and growing our team,” said Dr. J, speaking on the success of his brand amid what has been an undeniably challenging year for both entrepreneurs and those in the food service industry. “It was investment not in the future, but in the now. Because tomorrow doesn’t happen until you make the most of today.”

Dr. J highlighted that while hundreds of thousands of businesses boarded up shop during the pandemic, thousands of others flourished. “If Mr. Pandemic taught us anything it’s that finality could come at any time. If we let fear, excuses, or opinions hold us back, we will be filled with regret,” he continued. You will never be defeated by what they say about you, but by what you think about yourself.”

According to Fortune , more than 100,000 eating establishments closed in 2020 as a direct result of the pandemic, forcing the industry to pivot and get creative to stay afloat. Many maybe somewhere between a caterpillar and a butterfly. You’re not necessarily flying, but not crawling either,” said Dr. J, speaking candidly to the audience on the audacity of believing in ones self and having hope. “We have heard a lot about pivoting in this crisis, but I consider it more a testament to grit. The picture may not be perfect, it maybe blemished, but I understand that you can make it even on broken pieces. There is no barrier that cannot be shattered by purpose and passion. The fight is your friend,” he encouragingly noted.

In a time of uncertainty, where many people are experiencing a great deal of anxiety and isolation, Dr. J urged participants to embrace community. “The only thing wrong with your dream is that you are trying to do it yourself,” he explained. Leaving the audience with a call to action, Jacobs encouraged them to look to their left and right before leaving the assembly. “Take the blinders off, ask those next to you what problem they are facing. Perhaps you can lend a perspective, or even a solution. From the millionaire to the pauper, we all have lessons to share.”

About DR. J

Dr. Fredrick Jacobs is Celebrity CEO, TV and Radio personality, entrepreneur, pastor, author, and celebrity chef. This versatile man holds a number of degrees that he’s put into practice throughout his career, including a Bachelors in Business Administration, a Masters in Counseling, and not one, but two Doctorate degrees- one in Theology and the other in Counseling. As a counselor, Dr. Jacobs lends his support to others through his radio show, “Dr. J The Counselor.” His show airs on music legend Stevie Wonder’s LA-based radio station, KJLH 102.3. He recently released a book “Do I Want To Stay Married?”, which he co-wrote with his wife and business partner, Taja Jacobs.

Prior to developing his franchise business, Dr. Jacobs leveraged his passion for food toward an executive catering service. His client list included notable celebrities in the TV & Film industry, as well in the music world- Steve Harvey, Kirk Franklin, Fantasia, SWV, Stoney Jackson, Monica, Warren G, Flex Alexander, Shanice Wilson, Ashanti, and more. From this success, Celebrity’s Soul Food, the restaurant concept was born.

The CEP hosts exCEPtional Mornings every third Wednesday of the month. Tickets for CEP partners are $15 per person with advance reservations or $20 at the door. Seating is limited. The 2021 exCEPtional Mornings series is presented by AdventHealth Ocala. To learn more, call the CEP at 352-629-8051 or visit online at web.ocalacep.com/events/exCEPtionalMornings .

For more information about Celebrity’s Soul Food, visit www.celebrityssoulfood.com .

About Celebrity’s Soul Food®

Celebrity’s Soul Food®, the country’s fastest-growing soul food chain, provides legendary, scratch-made dishes paired with a VIP experience to every guest. The quality casual restaurant takes guests on a culinary adventure with their innovative twists on traditional soul food. Dishes are prepared fresh and with high quality ingredients.

Celebrity’s Soul Food was founded and is spearheaded by husband-and-wife duo, Dr. Fredrick and Taja Jacobs. Corporate offices are located in California and Florida. For more information, visit www.celebrityssoulfood.com .

For information on the Celebrity’s Soul Food franchise opportunity, visit https://www.celebrityssoulfood.com/franchise .

