The DQ System Ups the Value Game, Offers One of the Best and Biggest Value Meals in Restaurant Industry

A.1.® Bacon Cheeseburger $5 Buck Lunch available for a limited time, Triple Truffle Blizzard® Treat also featured on DQ® menu in January

Minneapolis, MN (RestaurantNews.com) The Dairy Queen® system is ringing in the new year with value with the A.1.® Bacon Cheeseburger $5 Buck Lunch and bringing back the fan favorite Triple Truffle Blizzard® Treat for a limited time only.

With the A.1. Bacon Cheeseburger $5 Buck Lunch, the Dairy Queen system, owned by Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A and BRK.B), is offering fans the steakhouse treatment at a value price point.

The A.1. Bacon Cheeseburger $5 Buck Lunch is complete with the DQ®’ brand’s juicy cheeseburger made with an all beef patty that’s topped with melted Swiss cheese, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions and creamy A.1. spread, and served with crispy fries, a 21 oz. beverage and a choice of a DQ signature sundae.

“Value is important any time of the year, but particularly following the holidays,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ). “DQ is kicking off the new year by bringing excitement to the value category by offering new, on-trend flavors. It’s something you can’t get anywhere else.”

Quality and value are core to food innovation in the DQ system. The DQ $5 Buck Lunch is not only recognized as the only value meal that comes with a sundae, but is also one of the best and biggest value meals in the restaurant industry.

Fans also can upgrade from a sundae to a small Blizzard Treat for just $1. Featured in January is the Triple Truffle Blizzard Treat, inspired by the best truffles in the candy box. A trio of smooth rich fudge, peanut butter and caramel truffles are blended with signature DQ classic vanilla soft serve for a melt-in-your-mouth, sweet- surprise-in-every-bite treat experience. Blizzard Treats are made to order and are offered in four sizes, including the popular Mini.

For more information about the Dairy Queen system, visit DairyQueen.com. The DQ Facebook fan page has more than 11 million friends.

About IDQ

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 6,800 locations in the United States, Canada and more than 25 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) which is led by Warren Buffet, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information visit DairyQueen.com.

