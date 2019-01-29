DQ System Shows Just How Sweet True Love Can Be

Valentine’s Day favorites Dipped Strawberry Blizzard® Treat and heart-shaped Cupid Cake, both made with Ghirardelli®, return to the Dairy Queen® system

Minneapolis, MN (RestaurantNews.com) The Dairy Queen® system is showing fans just how sweet true love can be with two decadent Valentine’s Day-inspired treats that blend signature vanilla soft serve with chunks of Ghirardelli® chocolate and real strawberry topping.

At participating DQ® and DQ Grill & Chill® locations nationwide, the Dipped Strawberry Blizzard® Treat made with Ghirardelli is available now as the February Blizzard of the Month and the heart shaped Dipped Strawberry Cupid Cake made with Ghirardelli is available for a limited time beginning January 28th.

“The season of love is in full swing all month long at DQ stores,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ). “Whether you are out for a celebration or relaxing at home, our double-dose of Valentine’s treats ensure you don’t have to plan in advance to share a sweet moment with that special someone.”

The DQ Dipped Strawberry Cupid Cake made with Ghirardelli is the perfect serving size for two. Cupid Cakes are available in store or can be ordered online for in-store pickup at participating locations on DQCakes.com. The Dipped Strawberry Blizzard Treat made with Ghirardelli is made-to-order and offered in four sizes.

Also in the month of February, the DQ system is continuing to offer the $4.99 Chicken Strip Basket with four 100-percent all white meat chicken tenderloins, Texas toast and crispy fries, served with a choice of dipping sauce including warm country gravy, new zesty queso, ranch, honey mustard, smoky BBQ or buffalo. DQ signature chicken strips are marinated and seasoned five times for truly delicious flavor.

Throughout the year on the DQ mobile app, fans will receive national weekly exclusive DQ deals on treats, food and beverages, redeemable only at participating DQ restaurants in the U S., excluding Texas.

For more information about the Dairy Queen system, visit DairyQueen.com and connect with the DQ system on social media using @DairyQueen.

