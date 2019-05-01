DQ Sweetens Summer with Epic New Treats

The NEW Summer Treat Menu features a variety of delicious creations, including six new and fan favorite Blizzard® Treats

Minneapolis, MN (RestaurantNews.com) The DQ® brand is bringing smiles to the season with its NEW Summer Treat Menu, featuring a variety of innovative and crave-worthy offerings. With menu firsts like over-the-top sundae-inspired Cupfections, and thick and decadent Cake Shakes, as well as six new and returning favorite Blizzard® Treat flavors, fans will have a unique and delightful assortment of cool treats to enjoy through August, at participating locations while supplies last.

“We aim to serve up happy food, treats and experiences every time fans visit our restaurants,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ). “From cups to cones and creamy to crunchy, our new Summer Treat Menu will take fans on a flavor adventure — no sunscreen or life vests required!”

Spoonfuls of Happiness: The NEW DQ Summer Blizzard Treat Menu featuring Limited-Time Mini Flight

The NEW DQ Summer Blizzard Treat Menu wouldn’t be complete without the Blizzard Treat, each of which is hand-blended to perfection with signature DQ soft-serve. To make things even sweeter, for a limited-time-only through the month of May, the DQ brand is offering Mini Blizzard Treat Flights, so fans can explore three different, drool-worthy flavors at a time, and discover new favorites. The new and returning Summer Blizzard Treat varieties include:

Caramel Cannonball Blizzard Treat: What better way to splash into the season than with a Blizzard Treat named after a quintessential summer activity? The NEW Caramel Cannonball Blizzard Treat is made with sweet caramel coated truffles, crunchy toffee pieces and caramel topping.

What better way to splash into the season than with a Blizzard Treat named after a quintessential summer activity? The NEW Caramel Cannonball Blizzard Treat is made with sweet caramel coated truffles, crunchy toffee pieces and caramel topping. OREO ® Cookie Jar Blizzard Treat*: A deep dive into the cookie jar created this delicious Blizzard Treat featuring OREO cookie pieces, chocolate chip cookie dough and fudge.

A deep dive into the cookie jar created this delicious Blizzard Treat featuring OREO cookie pieces, chocolate chip cookie dough and fudge. Brownie Dough Blizzard Treat : A chocolate lovers’ dream, this decadent NEW creation includes rich and chewy brownie dough pieces, choco chunks and cocoa fudge.

: A chocolate lovers’ dream, this decadent NEW creation includes rich and chewy brownie dough pieces, choco chunks and cocoa fudge. S’mores Blizzard Treat: A cool twist on a campfire favorite, the returning S’mores Blizzard Treat includes a delectable blend of marshmallow filled chocolates and graham.

A cool twist on a campfire favorite, the returning S’mores Blizzard Treat includes a delectable blend of marshmallow filled chocolates and graham. Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat: The DQ brand is bringing back a deliciously sweet Blizzard Treat flavor inspired by the classic fair food, with pink and blue cotton candy sprinkles layered throughout creamy soft-serve.

The DQ brand is bringing back a deliciously sweet Blizzard Treat flavor inspired by the classic fair food, with pink and blue cotton candy sprinkles layered throughout creamy soft-serve. Summer Berry Cheesecake Blizzard Treat: This returning favorite features refreshing blend of real raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, plus rich and creamy cheesecake pieces.

These six flavors are available all summer long, and each Blizzard Treat is made so thick it’s served upside-down or the next one’s free, at participating locations.

More Delights from the NEW DQ Summer Treat Menu

Cupfections

The DQ brand is introducing a delightful twist on the typical sundae experience, made bigger and better with layers of baked goods and decadent toppings.

Brownie and OREO ® Cupfection: Signature DQ soft-serve topped with an entire Triple Chocolate Brownie, OREO Cookie pieces, rich chocolate sauce and marshmallow topping.

Signature DQ soft-serve topped with an entire Triple Chocolate Brownie, OREO Cookie pieces, rich chocolate sauce and marshmallow topping. Summer Berry Cake Cupfection: Creamy DQ soft-serve layered with vanilla cake, real raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, choco chunks and whipped topping.



Cake Shakes

These sippable sweet treats feature vanilla layer cake hand-blended with ice cold milk and signature DQ soft-serve, then garnished with even more cake and delicious toppings. Cake Shakes are available in two varieties:

Chocolate Cake Shake: Made with rich chocolate topping, then garnished with thick pieces of vanilla cake and choco chunks.

Made with rich chocolate topping, then garnished with thick pieces of vanilla cake and choco chunks. Strawberry Cake Shake: Crafted with real strawberries, then garnished with vanilla layer cake and real strawberry topping.



Dreamsicle Dip

The DQ system has unveiled a nostalgia inducing, oh-so-tasty dip flavor on its NEW Summer Treat Menu. The Dreamsicle Dipped Cone is made using world-famous DQ soft-serve with a signature curl on top, and a vibrantly colored, creamy orange and vanilla flavored crunchy coating.

“With these blockbuster new treats, you don’t have to wait until June 21 for summer to begin,” Hokanson adds. “We can’t wait for fans to celebrate the season with us, one delicious bite at a time!”

Throughout the year, the DQ brand is launching new mobile app deals that include national weekly exclusives on treats, food and beverages, redeemable only at participating DQ restaurants in the U.S., excluding Texas. For more information about the DQ system, visit DairyQueen.com and connect on social media using @DairyQueen and #HappyTastesGood.



*OREO® and the OREO wafer design are registered trademarks of Mondelez International group, used under license.

About IDQ

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 7,000 locations in the United States, Canada and 25 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) which is led by Warren Buffet, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information, visit DairyQueen.com.

Contact:

EmmaJean Livingston

Pierson Grant Public Relations

954-776-1999, ext. 242

elivingston@piersongrant.com