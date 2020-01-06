DQ Stores Nationwide Serve Up All Day Value with the $6 Meal Deal

Minneapolis, MN (RestaurantNews.com) The DQ® brand is ringing in the new year with abundant value, fueling tummies and exciting taste buds with the NEW $6 Meal Deal, which is available all day long at participating DQ locations nationwide.

For just $6 (excluding taxes), fans have their choice of savory all white meat DQ Chicken Strips paired with a choice of dipping sauce, or a juicy 1/3 lb. Double Cheeseburger made with 100 percent beef and topped with melted cheese, pickles, ketchup and mustard on a toasted bun. The $6 Meal Deal is served with full-size fries, beverage and a small sundae.

“Fans can fill up with delicious flavor and variety that not only satisfies hunger, but also provides wallets with a post-holiday break,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ).

To make the $6 Meal Deal even sweeter, for just $1 more* fans can upgrade from a sundae to a small Blizzard® Treat — including Heath Caramel Brownie, the January Blizzard Treat of the Month that features a decadent trio of crunchy HEATH® pieces, brownie pieces and rich caramel topping blended with creamy DQ vanilla soft serve.

Throughout the year, the DQ brand is launching new mobile app deals that include national weekly exclusives on treats, food and beverages, redeemable only at participating DQ restaurants in the U.S., excluding Texas. For more information about the DQ system, visit DairyQueen.com and connect on social media using @DairyQueen and #HappyTastesGood.

*Excludes Royal Blizzard Treat.

About IDQ

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 7,000 locations in the United States, Canada and more than 24 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. For more information visit DairyQueen.com or follow the Dairy Queen® brand on social media @DairyQueen.

