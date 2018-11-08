DQ Serves Up a Hot Flavor in a Cool Treat

Featured in November is the fan-favorite OREO® Hot Cocoa Blizzard® Treat

Minneapolis, MN (RestaurantNews.com) The Dairy Queen® system is celebrating the unofficial kick-off of the holiday season with the fan-favorite OREO® Hot Cocoa Blizzard Treat, the featured November Blizzard Treat available now at participating DQ® and DQ Grill & Chill® locations nationwide.

The OREO Hot Cocoa Blizzard Treat is a perfect mix of delicious OREO cookie pieces and rich cocoa fudge hand-blended with creamy vanilla soft serve that’s finished with whipped topping.

Blizzard Treats are made to order and are offered in four sizes, including the popular Mini.

Freebies, rewards and special deals are available through the DQ mobile app to thank fans for their loyalty. Those who simply download and register for the DQ mobile app will receive an offer for a free small Blizzard Treat at participating locations. National weekly exclusive DQ deals on treats, food and beverages, redeemable at participating DQ restaurants in the U.S., excluding Texas, and Canada, also are available on the app.

For more information about the Dairy Queen system, visit DairyQueen.com

*OREO and the OREO wafer design are registered trademarks of Mondelez International group, used under license.

About IDQ

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 6,800 locations in the United States, Canada and more than 25 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) which is led by Warren Buffet, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information visit DairyQueen.com.

