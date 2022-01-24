DQ Restaurants in Texas Celebrate 75 Years and Want Fans’ Stories!

Bedford, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) For 75 years, DQ® restaurants in Texas have been friendly, gathering spots where fans enjoy delicious treats and eats and create fond memories. And as DQ restaurants in Texas prepare to celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime anniversary, they’re asking fans to share their favorite stories about their neighborhood “Texas Stop Sign.”

Fans can share their favorite stories and photos about any one of their neighborhood DQ locations in Texas by visiting dqtexas.com/anniversary . Whatever their story, DQ restaurants in Texas want to hear it.

Maybe it’s congratulating a student’s straight-A report card with a Peanut Buster® Parfait Royal Treat®.

Calming first-date jitters with a Chocolate Dipped Cone

Quenching a road trip’s hunger pangs with a Hungr-Buster®,

Watching a toddler’s first encounter with the world-famous DQ® soft-serve, or

Celebrating a win after a high school football game by hoisting a Blizzard® Treat or two, upside down, of course.

“DQ restaurants in Texas have been part of the fabric of the Lone Star State’s communities for 75 amazing years,” says Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operator’s Council. “Almost everyone I meet tells me about a particular memory they experienced at their favorite DQ restaurant in Texas. The anniversary of the DQ brand in Texas is a wonderful opportunity to share these stories with fans across the Texas.”

Drawing fans to DQ restaurants is the unique, Texas-centric hot-food menu featuring items which can’t be had anywhere outside of Texas, reflecting the Lone Star State’s grand spirit.

There’s the Dude® CLASSIC Chick’n Fried Steak Sandwich and the aforementioned Hungr-Buster®, the BeltBuster® with two quarter-pound patties, and the truly awesome Triple-Buster® (with cheese, please). All are fan favorites.

Let’s not forget the Texas T-Brand Tacos®, the Steak Finger Country Basket® with the best cream gravy anywhere and Chicken and Dumplings, based on a homemade recipe from a DQ restaurant franchise owner’s mom.

But, let’s face it, the full DQ lineup of treats always been the sweetest of reasons to visit the restaurant with friends and family. What secrets were shared while dipping into a sundae or biting into a delicious Dilly® Bar? Did you choose a Dipped Cone or a Blizzard Treat? Whatever brought you to a DQ restaurant over the last 75 years, we want to know about your special moments with the people who made it even more extraordinary.

For generations, DQ restaurants are the places Texans go and they will be the first to say, “That’s what I like about Texas.”

About Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council

There are few brands as iconic as the DQ brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned DQ restaurants in Texas as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchisees operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for DQ franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu along with managing supply/distribution for the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas. The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes approximately 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries, including the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas.

For more information about the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council, visit dqtexas.com or follow us on Instagram , Twitter or Facebook .

