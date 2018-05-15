DQ Highlights Royal Blizzard Treats To Celebrate Royal Wedding

Minneapolis, MN (RestaurantNews.com) The Dairy Queen® system is celebrating the royal wedding as only this brand can, highlighting its Royal Treats, including the Royal Blizzard® Treats.

The premium Royal Blizzard Treats feature a topping-filled center and served with the iconic red spoon.

The Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A and BRK.B) company offers two Royal Blizzard Treats: the Royal OREO® Blizzard Treat, made with OREO cookies blended with signature creamy DQ® vanilla soft serve and filled with a decadent center of fudge, and the Royal New York Cheesecake Blizzard Treat, with creamy cheesecake pieces and graham blended with vanilla soft serve and filled with a perfectly paired strawberry center.

For more information about the Dairy Queen system, visit DairyQueen.com.



About IDQ

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 6,800 locations in the United States, Canada and more than 25 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) which is led by Warren Buffet, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information visit DairyQueen.com.

