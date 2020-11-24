DQ Grill & Chill Set To Open In Bentonville

Multi-Unit Operators Add to Their Restaurant Portfolio; Opening 11th World-Leading QSR Location

Bentonville, AR ( RestaurantNews.com ) DQ® fans, rejoice. Bentonville just got a whole lot sweeter.

American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ), franchisor of the timeless DQ® brand cherished for its classic delectable fare and frozen treats, recently announced its new DQ Grill & Chill® restaurant opening in Bentonville. Conveniently situated at 1302 SE Walton Blvd, the restaurant is locally owned by seasoned DQ® operators Terry and Aimee Sims.

While following local county guidelines and safety protocols, the forthcoming restaurant will officially open Monday, November 30 and will serve fans daily through its drive-thru and in its dining room with limited capacity.

“Terry and I have been a part of the Dairy Queen brand for nearly 8 years,” said Aimee. “We are continuously impressed with the enthusiasm we hear from community members as we solidify plans to open a new location and Bentonville is no exception. DQ® restaurants have such a strong presence within the communities they reside and we’re very excited to expand our ownership footprint with our newest restaurant.”

The Sims are experienced brand operators with 10 restaurants already open throughout Alabama and Arkansas. Alongside their dedicated operations director, Starr Breed, the couple sets its sights on Bentonville to debut their 11th location. The Sims are closely involved in every facet of their restaurants and will help oversee daily operations at the DQ Grill & Chill® in Bentonville. Following the opening in Bentonville, the dynamic couple has plans to open their next restaurant in Centerton, Arkansas which is slotted for 2021.

A welcoming environment for all, each DQ Grill & Chill® location features a modern, open-air grill, separate “Grill” and “Chill” sections, comfortable booths, large wooden tables, warm lighting and upbeat music. Striking the perfect balance between yesterday and today, the concept modernizes guests’ dining experience by offering made-to-order lunch and dinner options, including GrillBurgers

, Chicken Strip Baskets and delicious hot sandwiches. DQ® fans can also enjoy soft-serve favorites such as cones, sundaes and the signature Blizzard® Treat.

What began as the 10-cent sale of an unknown frozen treat in 1938 quickly boomed into one of the most well-known companies of all time. Maintaining its recipe for success throughout 80 years, ADQ now has more than 7,000 locations worldwide.

To learn more about the Dairy Queen brand, visit www.dairyqueen.com .

About International Dairy Queen, Inc.

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation and Dairy Queen Canada, Inc. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 7,000 locations in the United States, Canada and 25 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) which is led by Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information visit www.DairyQueen.com .

