DQ Grill & Chill Restaurant Sets Opening Date in San Bernardino

San Bernardino, CA ( Restaurant News Release ) San Bernardino is in for a treat this December.

American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ), the legacy brand beloved for its mouthwatering meals and tasty treats, recently announced plans to bring a second DQ Grill & Chill® restaurant to San Bernardino. Set to open December 22 for drive-thru orders, the restaurant will be located at 2238 N Arden Ave .

The forthcoming DQ Grill & Chill® location features a modern look and feel, comfortable booths, large wooden tables, warm lighting and upbeat music. The location will be locally owned and operated by December Herrera, who started her journey with DQ® at the age of 15 and is now transitioning into the role of owner with her first location in San Bernardino.

“After being with Dairy Queen® for so long, I truly see the family aspect of the brand,” said Herrera. “From the moment I started working at my local DQ® for my first job, I knew I wanted to one day become a franchisee because of the emphasis placed on creating pure joy for customers across the board. I’m beyond excited to open my first restaurant in my hometown of San Bernardino, as it will be the perfect community to launch my ownership.”

Herrera will manage day-to-day operations at the DQ Grill & Chill® in San Bernardino alongside her management team. She has plans to continue growing with the brand and to build more restaurants in the future.



Internationally recognized as the most fun-filled, fan-filled QSR brand to work at, eat at and treat at, the DQ Grill & Chill® flagship concept modernizes guests’ dining experience. Beyond soft-serve favorites, at DQ Grill & Chill® restaurants, DQ® fans can also enjoy made-to-order lunch and dinner options including GrillBurgers

, Chicken Strip Baskets and delicious hot sandwiches.



What began as the 10-cent sale of an unknown frozen treat in 1938 quickly boomed into one of the most well-known companies of all time. Maintaining its recipe for success throughout nearly 80 years, the Dairy Queen® system has more than 7,000 locations worldwide.

To learn more about the Dairy Queen® brand, visit www.dairyqueen.com or call 909-280-3544.

About International Dairy Queen, Inc.

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation and Dairy Queen Canada, Inc. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 7,000 locations in the United States, Canada and more than 20 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) which is led by Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information visit www.DairyQueen.com .

