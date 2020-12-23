DQ Grill & Chill Restaurant Sets Opening Date in Hammond

Seasoned Restaurateur Announces New Hammond Location

Hammond, IN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Hammond is in for a special holiday treat this December that is sure to delight a variety of tastebuds.

American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ), the legacy brand beloved for its mouthwatering meals and tasty treats, recently announced plans to bring a DQ Grill & Chill® to Hammond. Set to open December 29, the restaurant will be located at 954 Indianapolis Blvd.

A welcoming environment for all who enter, the forthcoming DQ Grill & Chill® location features a modern look and feel with separate “Grill” and “Chill” sections, comfortable booths, large wooden tables, warm lighting and upbeat music. Now a multi-unit DQ® franchisee, the location will be locally owned and operated by Danny Patel.

“Dairy Queen® has always been a timeless favorite,” said Patel. “With a long-standing tradition of serving great food and classic frozen desserts, there is something to love for family members of all ages. We are thrilled to be expanding upon the brand’s mission of building positive community memories by bringing a DQ Grill & Chill® restaurant to Hammond.”

Patel will work alongside the multi-unit manager, store manager and assistant manager to oversee the operations at the Hammond location. Dairy Queen® Hammond will be Patel’s second DQ® location and a third is currently in the works.

Internationally recognized as the most fun-filled, fan-filled QSR brand to work at, eat at and treat at, the DQ Grill & Chill® flagship concept modernizes guests’ dining experience. In addition to soft-serve favorites, DQ® fans can also enjoy made-to-order lunch and dinner options including GrillBurgers

, Chicken Strip Baskets and delicious hot sandwiches.

What began as the 10-cent sale of an unknown frozen treat in 1938 quickly boomed into one of the most well-known companies of all time. Maintaining its recipe for success throughout nearly 80 years, the Dairy Queen® system has more than 7,000 locations worldwide.

To learn more about the Dairy Queen® brand, visit www.dairyqueen.com or call 909-280-3544.

About International Dairy Queen, Inc.

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation and Dairy Queen Canada, Inc. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 7,000 locations in the United States, Canada and more than 20 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) which is led by Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information visit www.DairyQueen.com .

Media Contact:

Rachael Berner

All Points Public Relations

847-897-7475

rberner@allpointspr.com

The post DQ Grill & Chill Restaurant Sets Opening Date in Hammond first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.