DQ Grill & Chill Restaurant Returns to Middletown

Seasoned Restaurateur Announces New Site for Butler County

Middletown, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) Middletown is in for a long-awaited treat.

American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ), the legacy brand beloved for its mouthwatering meals and tasty treats, recently announced plans to bring a DQ Grill & Chill® restaurant to Butler County. Set to open in March, the restaurant will be located at 4760 Roosevelt Boulevard – which is the same site as a previous DQ® location more than 20 years ago.

A welcoming environment for all, the forthcoming DQ Grill & Chill® features a modern look and feel with separate “Grill” and “Chill” sections, comfortable booths, large wooden tables, warm lighting and upbeat music. The returning location will be locally owned and operated by Piyush Patel, who is a multi-unit DQ® franchisee.

“Dairy Queen® is a rapidly growing brand that puts its community first, and we’re thrilled to be returning this classic favorite to Middletown,” said Patel. “Giving guests a family feeling while enjoying DQ®’s timeless meals and treats is something that I was immediately drawn to, and we look forward to the smiles it will bring to the people of Middletown for years to come.”

Patel was a franchisee for Subway and is currently the owner of a local convenience store and donut shop. Excited to expand his community footprint, his family members, who are also involved in the DQ® franchise, will work alongside him. Dairy Queen® Middletown will be Patel’s third DQ® location and a fourth is currently in the works.

Internationally recognized as the most fun-filled, fan-filled QSR brand to work at, eat at and treat at, the DQ Grill & Chill® flagship concept modernizes guests’ dining experience. In addition to soft-serve favorites, DQ® fans can also enjoy made-to-order lunch and dinner options including GrillBurgers

, Chicken Strip Baskets and delicious hot sandwiches.

What began as the 10-cent sale of an unknown frozen treat in 1938 quickly boomed into one of the most well-known companies of all time. Maintaining its recipe for success throughout 80 years, the Dairy Queen® system has more than 7,000 locations worldwide.

To learn more about the Dairy Queen® brand, visit www.dairyqueen.com .

About International Dairy Queen, Inc.

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation and Dairy Queen Canada, Inc. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 7,000 locations in the United States, Canada and more than twenty (20) other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) which is led by Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information visit www.DairyQueen.com .

