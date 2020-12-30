DQ Grill & Chill Restaurant Opens in Wade

Seasoned Restauranteur Brings World-Leading QSR Concept To Cumberland County

Wade NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Wade just got a whole lot sweeter.

American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ), franchisor of the timeless DQ® brand cherished for its delectable fare and classic frozen treats, recently announced its new DQ Grill & Chill® restaurant opening in Wade. Conveniently located at 4001 Pembroke Lane, the restaurant is locally operated by Nick Shah.

The Wade location is set to open on Friday, January 1 for drive-thru orders.

“Dairy Queen® continuously provides unforgettable restaurant experiences to its fans,” said Shah. “I’m excited to bring that joy and experience to the Wade community, as their anticipation for our opening has been building for some time. The wonderful family atmosphere and community involvement that coincide with all DQ Grill & Chill® restaurants will be evident at my location and will help elevate the DQ® experience in Wade.”

This will be Shah’s first Dairy Queen® restaurant and add to his overall footprint as a community business operator. Shah decided to enter into the DQ® brand because of the vast opportunities it offers for growth and he is looking forward to expanding his operations.

Striking the perfect balance between yesterday and today, the DQ Grill & Chill® flagship concept modernizes guests’ dining experience by offering made-to-order lunch and dinner options including GrillBurgers

, Chicken Strip Baskets and delicious hot sandwiches. DQ® fans can also enjoy soft-serve favorites such as cones, sundaes and the signature Blizzard® Treat.

A welcoming environment for all, each DQ Grill & Chill® location features comfortable booths, large wooden tables, warm lighting and upbeat music.

What began as the 10-cent sale of an unknown frozen treat in 1938 quickly boomed into one of the most well-known companies of all time. Maintaining its recipe for success throughout nearly 80 years, the Dairy Queen® system has more than 7,000 locations worldwide.

To learn more about the Dairy Queen® brand, visit www.dairyqueen.com .

About International Dairy Queen, Inc.

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation and Dairy Queen Canada, Inc. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 7,000 locations in the United States, Canada and more than 20 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) which is led by Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information visit www.DairyQueen.com .

