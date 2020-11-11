DQ Grill & Chill Restaurant Coming to Hammond

Seasoned Restaurateur Announces New Site for Hammond

Hammond, IN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Hammond is in for a treat.

American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ), the legacy brand beloved for its mouthwatering meals and tasty treats, recently announced plans to bring a DQ Grill & Chill® restaurant to Hammond. Conveniently situated at 954 Indianapolis Blvd, the restaurant is locally owned and operated by Danny Patel.

The forthcoming DQ Grill & Chill® location features a modern look and feel, comfortable booths, large wooden tables, warm lighting and upbeat music. The location is owned and operated by Danny Patel, a longtime operator with Dunkin’ Donuts and now a multi-unit owner with Dairy Queen®.

“Dairy Queen® has always been a family favorite of ours,” said Patel. “Not only do we enjoy the tasty treats, but also the brand and what it stands for. The brand evokes a sense of community and I know the people of Hammond will be drawn to it. I’m excited to get involved with Dairy Queen® and continue the tradition of serving great food and classic frozen treats to DQ® fans for years to come.”

Prior to Dairy Queen®, Patel operated multiple Dunkin’ franchise locations. Dairy Queen® Hammond will be Patel’s second DQ® location and a third is currently in the works. As an experienced franchise partner, Patel ensures top brand management and operations at every location he owns. He enjoys getting to know his team and the community to create the best possible restaurant experience.

Internationally recognized as the most fun-filled, fan-filled QSR brand to work at, eat at and treat at, the DQ Grill & Chill® flagship concept modernizes guests’ dining experience. Beyond soft-serve favorites such as the legendary variety of Blizzard treats, at DQ Grill & Chill® restaurants, DQ® fans can also enjoy made-to-order lunch and dinner options including GrillBurgers

, Chicken Strip Baskets and delicious hot sandwiches, salads, Fries, Onion Rings and Cheese Curds!

What began as the 10-cent sale of an unknown frozen treat in 1938 quickly boomed into one of the most well-known companies of all time. Maintaining its recipe of success for 80 years, the Dairy Queen® system has more than 7,000 locations worldwide.

To learn more about the Dairy Queen® brand, visit www.dairyqueen.com .

About International Dairy Queen, Inc.

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation and Dairy Queen Canada, Inc. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 7,000 locations in the United States, Canada and more than 20 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) which is led by Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information visit www.DairyQueen.com .

Media Contact:

Emily Sclafani

All Points Public Relations

847-897-7493

esclafani@allpointspr.com

The post DQ Grill & Chill Restaurant Coming to Hammond first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.